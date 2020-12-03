Trio of North Okanagan Knights give assist to toy drive

EMANUEL SEQUEIRA

KIJHL COMMUNICATIONS

Cade Enns and his North Okanagan Knights hockey teammates Ethan Matchim and Jake Dubinsky gave a big assist to COBS Bread in Vernon.

COBS is doing a toy drive and the Knights, led by Enns, decided to chip in and bring awareness to their community in Armstrong.

“I was thinking about the way things are going right now. COVID-19 is on a lot of people’s minds and obviously, no one is in a great spot right now,” says Enns, who has gotten involved with Knights’ community initiatives in the past, but this is the first time he has taken charge of one.

“You have to sit and think about people that are maybe less fortunate and how it impacted their lives and how they need that extra help right now. Now, as much as ever, is a great time to give back to the less fortunate and people who need it the most.”

Enns would love to see other Kootenay International Junior Hockey League teams do the same.

“It would just be great if we could bring awareness as a league to help the less fortunate,” says Enns. “As a team we are always out in the community. Trying to make it a better place. Try to motivate others to do the same.

“It feels amazing,” he adds of giving back. “Just knowing that you are helping people that aren’t as well off as you are. Just to get people back on their feet especially in the holiday season when everyone is supposed to be happy with their families. We just want everyone to have a good experience.”

