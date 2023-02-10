Trio of Vernon skiers selected to Canada Winter Games team

Amy Milne is on the B.C. women’s team, Matthew Leach and Rowan Wiens are in the Para-competition

Seventeen skiers from BC will compete at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I at the end of February (BC Alpine Ski Photo)

Three Vernon skiers will be heading east to compete in beautiful Prince Edward Island later this month.

Rowan Wiens and Matthew Leach (along with his guide, Chase Ferguson) will be competing for Team B.C. in the para-category, and Amy Milne has been chosen to the Team B.C. women’s squad that will participate at the Canada Winter Games.

The athletes include 14 alpine skiers and three para skiers from seven club across the province. The events are scheduled from Feb. 28- March 5.

“We have a solid crew and I like our chances,” said Johnny Crichton, the BC Alpine VP. “These are talented and competitive skiers in this group so let’s see what happens.”

At the Canada Winter Games, more than 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches from 20 sports will compete at the largest mult-sport event in the country.

For the full list of skiers selected, please click here. They were selected based upon a point scoring tabulation in ski races through the BC Alpine Teck Open series.

