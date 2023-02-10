Seventeen skiers from BC will compete at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I at the end of February (BC Alpine Ski Photo)

Seventeen skiers from BC will compete at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I at the end of February (BC Alpine Ski Photo)

Trio of Vernon skiers selected to Canada Winter Games team

Amy Milne is on the B.C. women’s team, Matthew Leach and Rowan Wiens are in the Para-competition

Three Vernon skiers will be heading east to compete in beautiful Prince Edward Island later this month.

Rowan Wiens and Matthew Leach (along with his guide, Chase Ferguson) will be competing for Team B.C. in the para-category, and Amy Milne has been chosen to the Team B.C. women’s squad that will participate at the Canada Winter Games.

The athletes include 14 alpine skiers and three para skiers from seven club across the province. The events are scheduled from Feb. 28- March 5.

“We have a solid crew and I like our chances,” said Johnny Crichton, the BC Alpine VP. “These are talented and competitive skiers in this group so let’s see what happens.”

At the Canada Winter Games, more than 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches from 20 sports will compete at the largest mult-sport event in the country.

For the full list of skiers selected, please click here. They were selected based upon a point scoring tabulation in ski races through the BC Alpine Teck Open series.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights top Summerland Steam for 5th straight win

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix
Next story
Haglund Wild for Wenatchee in win over Vernon Mustangs

Just Posted

A healthy Myotis bat found hibernating in a woodpile. (C.Buick/Submitted)
Okanagan bats at risk of contracting fungal disease

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Curtis Sagmoen is before the court again on an 11 count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2023, for a pre-trial conference. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Notorious Okanagan offender Sagmoen breaches probation order, pre-trial date set

Goalie Gunner Podollan and the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs – wearing their throwback Vernon Lakers jerseys – are 1-1 after the opening day of play at the 50th Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Haglund Wild for Wenatchee in win over Vernon Mustangs

Pop-up banner image