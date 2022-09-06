Trophy presented in honour of dedicated Vernon Lawn Bowling Club member

Heather Specken was a dedicated and valued member of the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club for many years.
After Specken died at 69 in 2020, her son, Jonathan, donated a perpetual trophy to the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club’s Ladies League to honour his mother’s memory.
This year’s winner was Linda Kline with Margo Altwasser and Terry Lymer finishing in a tie for second place.
Since this is only the second year this event has been held, the league decided to list last year’s winner, Joyce Ross, on the trophy as well.
The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park is the oldest of its kind in the Interior. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.