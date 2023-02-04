Try your ‘turkey’ luck at Vernon bowling alley

If you got what it takes to bowl three strikes in a row, you can enter to win some serious cash

Turkeys are not only delicous, but on the bowling lane, completing one can nab you some serious money this month.

This year, 225 bowling alleys across the country are competing in the first annual Turkey Bowl, where competitors are encouraged to come out and try to bowl a ‘turkey,’ which is three strikes in a row.

The Turkey Bowl will take place Feb 18-20, and there will be $17,500 up for grabs for the first 250 people in Canada to complete the turkey.

Lincoln Lanes in Vernon is participating, and they are open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. most nights.

“Bowling is a fun sport that anyone from three to a hundred and three can enjoy, just like a turkey dinner,” said Jean-Michel Laurin, President & CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council. “We are excited about bringing Canadians together for this new and entertaining challenge.”

The first 250 people across the country to bowl a turkey and submit their entry will receive a $50 VISA gift card and will be entered in a draw to win one of 10 $500 grocery gift cards.

To submit your turkey, simply snap a picture of your score at the bowling alley and share it to a public Instagram or Facebook account with @CanadianTurkey and #ThinkTurkey tagged. You can also upload the photo via the entry form at ThinkTurkey.ca

For more information on the event, visit ThinkTurkey.ca/TurkeyBowl.

