Two Eagles golfer No. 1 at Spallumcheen ladies tourney

Nancy Laframboise of the host club chips onto the sixth green during the 18-hole Spallumcheen Ladies Open golf tournament Wednesday, July 21, at the Spallumcheen Golf Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

One is a good number for a Two Eagles golfer.

Jessica Claggett from the Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna began the 18-hole Spallumcheen Ladies Open at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Wednesday, July 21, on the first hole, and finished first overall.

Claggett claimed the overall low gross by shooting a 76 to defeat First Flight first low gross winner Judy Hagen of Predator Ridge by two shots.

Spall’s Katrina LeNoury was third at 79, good for second low gross honours in the First Flight.

Jacqueline Sullivan of the host club won the overall low net title with a score of 62, three better than First Flight first low net winner Collette Burns of Spall.

A field of 69 took part in sunny conditions.

RESULTS

OVERALL LOW GROSS: Jessica Claggett (Two Eagles) 76

OVERALL LOW NET: Jacqueline Sullivan (Spallumcheen) 62

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Judy Hagen (Predator Ridge) 78

1st low net: Collette Burns (Spallumcheen) 65

2nd low gross: Katrina LeNoury (Spallumcheen) 79

2nd low net: Penny May (Spallumcheen) 66

3rd low gross: June Klarenbeek (Sunset Ranch, Kelowna) 80

3rd low net: Kim Croot (Spallumcheen) 68

4th low gross: Stephanie Sykora (Black Mountain, Kelowna) 82

4th low net: Nancy Laframboise (Spallumcheen) 70

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Cathie McLaren (Spallumcheen) 87

1st low net: Laurie Arthur (Spallumcheen) 69

2nd low gross: Terry-Mae Sinclair (Salmon Arm) 90

2nd low net: Marian Wright (Predator Ridge) 74 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Linda Rivard (Salmon Arm) 91 (R)

3rd low net: Wendy Lim (Predator Ridge) 74

4th low gross: Neva Gigliuk (Spallumcheen) 91

4th low net: Erika Motherwell (Salmon Arm) 75

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Diana Welt (Spallumcheen) 93

1st low net: Darcie Wright (Spallumcheen) 71

2nd low gross: Gilian Kilgour (Spallumcheen) 97

2nd low net: Joan Hokanson (Salmon Arm) 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Norma Hobbs (Salmon Arm) 98

3rd low net: Diane Oakden (Spallumcheen) 72

4th low gross: Terry Churchill (Sunset Ranch) 99

4th low net: Bonnie Taylor (Spallumcheen) 73

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Terry Logan (Spallumcheen) 98

1st low net: Linda Bridgman (Spallumcheen) 67

2nd low gross: Audrey Wiwchar (Thompson/Okanagan) 103

2nd low net: Anne Kelly (Spallumcheen) 72

3rd low gross: Marg Wild (Spallumcheen) 105

3rd low net: Janice Hansen (Spallumcheen) 73

4th low gross: Marj Griffin (Spallumcheen) 108

4th low net: Arlene Spearman (Spallumcheen) 74

KP

1st flight: Nancy Laframboise

2nd flight: Michelle Lalonde

3rd flight: Sheren Kripps

4th flight: Jacqueline Sullivan

LONG DRIVE

1st flight: Katrina LeNoury, Stephanie Sykora

2nd flight: Susan Stilling

3rd flight: Bernie Mahapatra

4th flight: Gloria Tewnion

READ MORE: First career pro victory for Vernon golfer

READ MORE: Vernon golfer scores rare albatross



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal Sports