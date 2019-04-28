Two teams unbeaten in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch

Competition Exteriors Dynamite 2-0, White House Mortgage Gators 1-0-1 after two weeks

Competition Exteriors Dynamite and White House Mortgage Gators kept their early season unbeaten records intact in the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League.

The Dynamite improved to 2-0 with an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel 4-2 win over the Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity.

The Gators kept pace at 1-0-1 with a 19-7 romp over the Ice Cold Pitches.

Dynamite had a solid game in the field and held on in the bottom of the seventh in their win over Tenacity (0-1-1).

The Dynamite had a strong offensive night but left a lot of runners on base. Kristie Spelay was stellar at shortstop and went 4-for-4 with a RBI. Chelsey Adams set the table for Competition Exteriors, going 4-for-4 from the leadoff position.

Ageless righthander Betty Reid held Tenacity to the two runs, and helped her cause offensively, going 3-for-4 at the dish. Korri Vandale, Meghan Smith and Shelly Ouellette all went 2-for-4 at the plate.

The beginning of the season always starts out pretty tough, with new players and new injuries, said the Gator’s Michelle Embleton, but even through the face of adversity, the resilient Gators pulled off an epic win against the Ice Cold Pitches.

“We played a solid defence and our bats were on fire,” said Embelton.

Elli Lane pitched a solid game, recording numerous strikeouts and helped her own cause by driving in three runs.

Courtney Dye was clutch, going 4-for-5 with six ribbies, Tracey Cameron was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, Renee Wohl was 4-for-5 with three RBIs while Andrea Smith also banged out four hits in five appearances to lead the White House charge, much to the delight of the Gators’ cheering squad, led by veteran pitcher Denise Farmer.

“I truly appreciate that our injured players still come out to support the team, that means a lot, and the gummy bears were a bonus,” said Wohl, a Gators rookie.

Sarah McDonnell went 3-for-5 batting and led the outfielders while the normally silent Dye, at shortstop, was actually heard calling out plays in the infield, making tremendous saves and double plays to Smith at second base.

League games go Wednesday at Kin Race Track.


