Junior team climber Riley Harrison dynos and sticks a hold at Pop & Lock Season 4 in Kelowna at Gneiss in a recent competition. (Ken Chow)

Two Vernon climbers to join provincial team

More to explore for climbers as home facility set to expand

Two Vernon climbers have been invited to the provincial team to compete in the Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) Youth Boulder Regionals West in Calgary later this month.

Junior team members Riley Harrison and Nathaniel Smith have done well this boulder season with Harrison finishing sixth overall in Youth C, Female and Smith finishing in first overall in Youth C, Male.

The regional competition in Alberta is the last competition before the CEC Nationals. The contest was added this year as a means to further develop Canadian athletes for international competitions, such as the World Cup circuit and the Olympic Games, the Rock Garden Climbing Centre wrote in a statement.

Climbing will make its debut in the Olympics as a medal sport this summer in Tokyo.

The two, who practice at the Rock Garden in Vernon, will soon have new problems and routes to explore as the facility is set to expand.

“With this expansion, our climbing space will be doubled,” owner Tony Horne said. “There will be 4,000 square feet of wall space offering a wider variety of problems (routes) for all levels.”

The Rock Garden is Vernon’s first and only indoor climbing centre. To learn more, visit climbthegarden.com.

READ MORE: Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020

READ MORE: WATCH: SilverStar fundraiser raises $38K for Australia

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Pee Wee Vipers cap off Kelowna tournament with big win over Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon hit with 60 vehicle break ins in last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Vernon cat survives road trip, under hood of car

Daisy rode all the way from Vernon to Lake Country and didn’t even sustain a scratch or burn

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved .22-caliber rifle and handgun

Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

One Vernonite had a stranger stroll into her home mid-afternoon looking for a ‘friend’

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Most Read