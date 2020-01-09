Two Vernon climbers to join provincial team

More to explore for climbers as home facility set to expand

Junior team climber Riley Harrison dynos and sticks a hold at Pop & Lock Season 4 in Kelowna at Gneiss in a recent competition. (Ken Chow)

Two Vernon climbers have been invited to the provincial team to compete in the Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) Youth Boulder Regionals West in Calgary later this month.

Junior team members Riley Harrison and Nathaniel Smith have done well this boulder season with Harrison finishing sixth overall in Youth C, Female and Smith finishing in first overall in Youth C, Male.

The regional competition in Alberta is the last competition before the CEC Nationals. The contest was added this year as a means to further develop Canadian athletes for international competitions, such as the World Cup circuit and the Olympic Games, the Rock Garden Climbing Centre wrote in a statement.

Climbing will make its debut in the Olympics as a medal sport this summer in Tokyo.

The two, who practice at the Rock Garden in Vernon, will soon have new problems and routes to explore as the facility is set to expand.

“With this expansion, our climbing space will be doubled,” owner Tony Horne said. “There will be 4,000 square feet of wall space offering a wider variety of problems (routes) for all levels.”

The Rock Garden is Vernon’s first and only indoor climbing centre. To learn more, visit climbthegarden.com.

