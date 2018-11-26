Two Vernon Vipers selected for World Junior Challenge camps

Defenceman Jack Judson and forward Alex Swetlikoff will join 42 others for Team Canada West.

Alex Swetlikoff of the Vernon Vipers has been listed as a C category choice for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver.

Two Vernon Vipers were selected to the 2018 World Jr. A Canada West Camp Roster by Hockey Canada Monday.

Defenceman Jack Judson and forward Alex Swetlikoff will join 42 other selections for Team Canada West.

In all 19 BCHL players made the list of 44 for Team Canada West tryouts which will take place in Calgary, Alta. from Dec. 3 to 5.

Canada West’s invitees come from the BCHL, AJHL, SJHL, MJHL and SIJHL.

“After months of work put into identifying players, our group is excited to bring a talented group together for the selection camp, and we look forward to helping assemble Team Canada West for what should be a highly competitive international tournament in Bonnyville,” said Canada West director of operations Kevin Saurette. “We know these 44 players will bring a competitive and hard-working attitude to camp as we look to select our 22-player roster for the 2018 World Junior A Challenge.”

The WJAC is an international tournament designed to showcase Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) talent as well as other players from around the world. The playing field includes Canada West and Canada East as well as the Czech Republic, Russia and the United States. Hockey Canada and the CJHL, with assistance from NHL Central Scouting, identified a list of 84 players — 40 of which will try out of for Team Canada East — from across the country who have earned invites to selection camps.

Canada East’s invitees come from the NOJHL, OJHL, CCHL, LHJQ and MHL.

