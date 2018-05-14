Tymkiw fires up Simply Delicious in North Okanagan soccer

Alexa Tymkiw pulled the hat trick as Simply Delicious stuffed Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 5-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Tierney Barker and Leah Willinger added singles for the green grocers, whose Heart Player of the Game was Katie Squair.

Carmen Kinniburgh of Sunterra did a ton of sprinting taking the ball past the green defence. Kim Sylvester buried a gorgeous feed from Amy Thiessen for the Sistas’ goal in the second half. Amy Thiessen was chosen as the Heart Player.

In other Division 2 play, it was a toe-to-toe match as 123 Artful Paint and Do-Itt Drywall battled to a scoreless draw at Marshall Field #3.

Both Chayse Newman and Diane Neudorf were solid while sharing keeper duties for the paint crew, who got pressure offence from Hailey Noakes.

The Artful girls chose Taran Douma of Do-Itt Drywall as Heart Player for her extremely positive attitude all night.

Meanwhile, Vernon Kal Tire stretched their unbeaten streak to four games by bouncing Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna 3-0 in Capri Insurance 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Marshall Field #2.

Winger Chris Odermatt set up Dennis Chabot and Jim McEwan for sweet header goals in the first half to earn the Cherryville Keg Man of the Match.

Rob Hulstein converted a cross from Chabot for insurance midway through the second half and then struck the crossbar on a penalty kick on the final play of the match. Ron Krause made a few saves for the clean sheet, while Todd Ryder of the pubbers was sensational to take the Longhorn Man of the Match. Kal Tire is 3-0-1, Brandt’s Creek 0-2-2.

The Ledcor Kickers of Kelowna ambushed the Vernon Silver Stars 5-0 at Mission Sports Field #10.

Mike Francis and Steve Frost each recorded deuces, while Matt Cherrille also scored as the Kickers improved to 3-1. The Stars dipped to 0-3.

The Summerland Rockets only had 10 men but pulled out a surprising scoreless draw with visiting Browns Benefits Thursday night at Dale Meadows Park.

High-scoring Tony Gonzales was stymied by Summerland keeper Tom McGill in the first half, while Charlie Mayer had Summerland’s best chance with a high drifter that glanced off the crossbar with the Kelowna keeper well off his line.

Summerland’s back four were fabulous in support of McGill.

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. took over sole possession of first place with a 3-2 win over Turn-Key Controls in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Bret Korberg opened the attack by heading in a rebound, while Fabrice Fanfani scored twice, once on a give-and-go, and the other on a strike from just outside the 18.

Brent Wileman scored both goals for Turn-Key. A midfield free kick from Miles Jespersen found Nathan Tucker’s head for a flick into the 18 where Wileman tapped it past the keeper.

Wileman’s second snipe was very similar with a clever breakout off a goal kick with Jared Quibell nicely feeding a through ball for Wileman.

The Geothermal lads are 3-0-1, three points ahead of the North Enderby Timber whose game versus Peters Tirecraft was postponed due to wet field conditions at MacDonald Park. Turn-Key is 1-3.