U11 Reps battle hard

Vernon Tolko United’s two U11 girls rep soccer teams faced each other in league play in Rutland.

Both teams played a pair of Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League matches, with United White winning 1-0. Lily Schommer scored on a great pass from Devyn Hildebrand, while Kennedy Mund and Grace Collins shared the shutout.

Kaylee Carlos, Mya Devries, Sierra Munro and Addison Royal held strong against the attacking United White forwards Emi and Miya Nicolson, Emelia Bolin and Skyler Calvert.

Gracie Gilowski kept things close in the first half in goal for United Blue, giving way to Emily Britton, who blanked White in the second half.

United White and Salmon Arm battled to a 4-4 tie.

Charlotte Schommer opened the scoring, intercepting a pass and burying a rocket past the keeper. Salmon Arm got two by keeper Lily Schommer before Addison Bishop tied the score on assists from Charlotte Schommer and Mund, who scored three minutes later set up by Bishop and Schommer.

Strong defence from Renee Acob, Collins and Bolin gave United White a 3-2 lead at halftime. Salmon Arm again tied the score, but Hildebrand, off a throw-in from Poppy O’Brien, gave United the lead. The Nicolson sisters, Emi and Miya, along with Calvert, battled the taller Salmon Arm team all game.

Lilly Nelson, in her first game ever playing goal in the second half, learned quickly and made several saves. Salmon Arm levelled things with two minutes left.

United Blue fell 6-1 to a highly skilled Kelowna United side. Munro and Carlos were brave in net against the marauding Kelowna team. The efforts of Kate Holmes, Royal and Ella Klingel on the wings supported the forward and back lines with some some solid passes.

After regrouping at halftime, the girls came out with more determination and gusto. Paige Leahy almost scored on a penalty kick, just missing the mark. Carlos launched a long goal kick to Myra Devries, who capitalized with a tap-in. Although the girls were defeated, they improved immensely throughout the game.

Kianna Gardner, Sydney Hannah and Sophie Scott amped up the forward pressure during the second half, moving the ball into the Kelowna end more consistently.

The United Tolko Coldstream Lumber U14 girls shut out the Penticton Pinnacles and lost 3-0 to Kelowna in Thompson Okanagan league play.

Some beautiful passing up the side by Mya Robinson and Jessi Cleverley set up Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier for an early snipe versus Penticton. Sigurdson-Poirier and Brooklyn Kineshanko kept the heat on for the remainder of the half with repeated shots.

Vernon were down to 10 players in the second half, but managed to connect for insurance tallies. Kineshanko slotted one in off the rebound of a shot by Kendall McKinnon, and then Jordyn Kisilevich slipped one past the keeper on a rebound from her own corner.

Emma Glasser and Allie Maltman were dynamic defensively, while goalkeepers Kisilevich and Mia Maltman shared the clean sheet.

In Game 2, the Vernon girls were stunned by a quick goal by Kelowna. After that wake-up call, the Lumber crew came on strong with pressure up front by Cleverley, Sigurdson-Poirier and Mya Robinson. The U12 Tolko United Venom lost a 4-3 thriller to Kamloops in Kelowna.

Kamloops struck first, but Rylee Maris equalized with a great strike from near midfield. Brinnley Magee snapped a shot just wide, while Jennie Perreboom rang a blast off the crossbar in the opening half.

Vernon got powerful forward pressure from Sophie Challen, Olivia Henderson, Chloe Lu and Aimee Glasser. Ella Garrod fed Julia McLennan for a late goal, while Davy Hornoi had a strong performance in goal, sending a powerhouse kick to the opposing end which bounced over the Kamloops keeper into the net.

The U13 United Girls Tolko Strikers bowed 1-0 to Kamloops Orange Sunday afternoon at MacDonald Park.

Both teams were well matched with possession even in the first half, but Vernon holding an edge on scoring chances.

However, in the 32nd minute, the Strikers were unable to clear their 18 and a Kamloops player had an easy shot from six yards.

The Strikers amped it up in the second half and dominated the play, creating several scoring opportunities.

“It was probably the best half of soccer we have played in the regular season,” said Vernon coach Rolf Hirschkorn.

Chelsea Sladen was dominant down the left side of the field, while Anna Hirschkorn distributed the ball well from central midfield. Tori Maltman, Jessica Bond. Ashley Befus and Amy Curtis sparkled on defence.