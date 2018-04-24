Gracie Gilowski, right, of Vernon Tolko battles a Kelowna United player in U11 girls Rep soccer. (Photo Submitted)

U11 Reps battle hard

All-Vernon derby match a highlight

Vernon Tolko United’s two U11 girls rep soccer teams faced each other in league play in Rutland.

Both teams played a pair of Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League matches, with United White winning 1-0. Lily Schommer scored on a great pass from Devyn Hildebrand, while Kennedy Mund and Grace Collins shared the shutout.

Kaylee Carlos, Mya Devries, Sierra Munro and Addison Royal held strong against the attacking United White forwards Emi and Miya Nicolson, Emelia Bolin and Skyler Calvert.

Gracie Gilowski kept things close in the first half in goal for United Blue, giving way to Emily Britton, who blanked White in the second half.

United White and Salmon Arm battled to a 4-4 tie.

Charlotte Schommer opened the scoring, intercepting a pass and burying a rocket past the keeper. Salmon Arm got two by keeper Lily Schommer before Addison Bishop tied the score on assists from Charlotte Schommer and Mund, who scored three minutes later set up by Bishop and Schommer.

Strong defence from Renee Acob, Collins and Bolin gave United White a 3-2 lead at halftime. Salmon Arm again tied the score, but Hildebrand, off a throw-in from Poppy O’Brien, gave United the lead. The Nicolson sisters, Emi and Miya, along with Calvert, battled the taller Salmon Arm team all game.

Lilly Nelson, in her first game ever playing goal in the second half, learned quickly and made several saves. Salmon Arm levelled things with two minutes left.

United Blue fell 6-1 to a highly skilled Kelowna United side. Munro and Carlos were brave in net against the marauding Kelowna team. The efforts of Kate Holmes, Royal and Ella Klingel on the wings supported the forward and back lines with some some solid passes.

After regrouping at halftime, the girls came out with more determination and gusto. Paige Leahy almost scored on a penalty kick, just missing the mark. Carlos launched a long goal kick to Myra Devries, who capitalized with a tap-in. Although the girls were defeated, they improved immensely throughout the game.

Kianna Gardner, Sydney Hannah and Sophie Scott amped up the forward pressure during the second half, moving the ball into the Kelowna end more consistently.

The United Tolko Coldstream Lumber U14 girls shut out the Penticton Pinnacles and lost 3-0 to Kelowna in Thompson Okanagan league play.

Some beautiful passing up the side by Mya Robinson and Jessi Cleverley set up Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier for an early snipe versus Penticton. Sigurdson-Poirier and Brooklyn Kineshanko kept the heat on for the remainder of the half with repeated shots.

Vernon were down to 10 players in the second half, but managed to connect for insurance tallies. Kineshanko slotted one in off the rebound of a shot by Kendall McKinnon, and then Jordyn Kisilevich slipped one past the keeper on a rebound from her own corner.

Emma Glasser and Allie Maltman were dynamic defensively, while goalkeepers Kisilevich and Mia Maltman shared the clean sheet.

In Game 2, the Vernon girls were stunned by a quick goal by Kelowna. After that wake-up call, the Lumber crew came on strong with pressure up front by Cleverley, Sigurdson-Poirier and Mya Robinson. The U12 Tolko United Venom lost a 4-3 thriller to Kamloops in Kelowna.

Kamloops struck first, but Rylee Maris equalized with a great strike from near midfield. Brinnley Magee snapped a shot just wide, while Jennie Perreboom rang a blast off the crossbar in the opening half.

Vernon got powerful forward pressure from Sophie Challen, Olivia Henderson, Chloe Lu and Aimee Glasser. Ella Garrod fed Julia McLennan for a late goal, while Davy Hornoi had a strong performance in goal, sending a powerhouse kick to the opposing end which bounced over the Kamloops keeper into the net.

The U13 United Girls Tolko Strikers bowed 1-0 to Kamloops Orange Sunday afternoon at MacDonald Park.

Both teams were well matched with possession even in the first half, but Vernon holding an edge on scoring chances.

However, in the 32nd minute, the Strikers were unable to clear their 18 and a Kamloops player had an easy shot from six yards.

The Strikers amped it up in the second half and dominated the play, creating several scoring opportunities.

“It was probably the best half of soccer we have played in the regular season,” said Vernon coach Rolf Hirschkorn.

Chelsea Sladen was dominant down the left side of the field, while Anna Hirschkorn distributed the ball well from central midfield. Tori Maltman, Jessica Bond. Ashley Befus and Amy Curtis sparkled on defence.

Previous story
Pelletier pushes Tigers

Just Posted

Armstrong incident shocks employee

Worker transported to hospital following possible electrical shock at store

Wrestlers invade Kelowna and Vernon

Wrestling events this weekend benefit numerous Okanagan charities

Drive in support of the John Howard Society

Second annual Drive to Thrive slated for June 1 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

Video explains city infrastructure challenges

Three-minute animated video designed to inform residents on capital works and taxation

City flips for gymnastics request

Vernon supports in principle request for $225,000 from local club toward new building

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

Penticton Speedway cleaning up landslide

Owner Johnny Aantjes expects the slide to be cleaned up in time for the next race on Sunday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New acts join Roots and Blues Festival lineup

An eclectic mix of musicians added to Salmon Arm’s slate

Laura Smith next to grace Nexus stage

Concert series welcomes award-winnig Canadian singer songwriter at the Nexus

Fighting racism is society’s job

BC Hockey’s plan to provide an education package makes a good first step

Proclaimers walk through the Okanagan

The Proclaimers play Vernon Sept. 11. Tickets on sale now through the Ticket Seller

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

Most Read