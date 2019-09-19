UBC Okanagan golf team starts season with historic win

Men’s team Cole Wilson led the Heat to two titles at the University of Alberta Invitational

The Heat are off to a hot start this golf season.

UBCO captured two titles last weekend at the University of Alberta Invitational in the team and individual events in men’s golf. The Heat were led by Cole Wilson, who captured the solo title with a -7 outing and contributed to the team’s 12-stroke win.

“It was great to see our group of guys perform at such a high level this weekend,” said Wilson.

“It has me really excited to see what else we can accomplish this year.”

READ MORE: Okanagan pickleballers happy to play at 1st ever 55+ BC Games

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

The Heat had a team score of 566 in the two-day invitational at the RedTail Landing Golf Club. It was a new school record with the lowest 36-hole total in the school’s golf program history.

It was the team’s first-ever tournament in the tough Canada West division after playing the past 11 years in the PacWest conference of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.

Wilson’s day-one score of 67 strokes was the low total for the team. Wilson was followed by solid two-day outings by Oliver Rizun (71-68), Ethan Hunt (72-71), Nik Dederko (73-74) and Marcus Apchin (73-77).

Wilson said that this one only the first-step of what this Heat team can accomplish this season.

“It is a lot of fun playing alongside this group of guys, and I can’t wait for our future together,” he said.

READ MORE: Okanagan ladies capture regional golf title

The men’s team have the weekend off before heading to Alberta for the Lethbridge Invitational on Sept. 27.

The Heat will then host the inaugural Canada West Golf Championships at the Okanagan Golf Club starting Oct. 4.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humphries declines Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton’s invitation to return to bob team

Just Posted

Guns, taxes, climate change and more at Armstrong forum

The five federal candidates in the North Okanagan-Shuswap engaged with the public Wednesday night

Art After Dark may spark romance in Vernon

Vernon Public Art Gallery makes art accessible through alt-date night

‘Fuel Good Day’ pumps funds for local causes in the Okanagan

10 cents of every litre pumped at the Regional Co-ops on Tuesday was donated to non-profits

16 pot shops green-lighted by Vernon politicians

More recreational cannabis stores could be sprouting in town soon

Fines urged for owners who let their Vernon property go to ‘Sh**sville’

In dealing with former Legion building, city looking at options

Bears roaming around Vernon school, busy neighbourhood

Cubs spotted near elementary school, large bear seen at park

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not appropriate for all readers

UBC Okanagan golf team starts season with historic win

Men’s team Cole Wilson led the Heat to two titles at the University of Alberta Invitational

Liberal B.C. candidate’s campaign signs vandalized after Trudeau brownface photo bombshell

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr said the incident was very unfortunate and continues to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

B.C. man who jumped in Toronto shark tank naked pleads guilty to mischief

David Weaver will face trial in late October

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

Most Read