Kelowna native Seba Manuel has been named to the Canada West All-Rookie team. (Krista Carlson/UBCO)

UBC Okanagan volleyball programs rack up the accolades

Two players were named to the Canada West All-Rookie teams

Both UBC Okanagan volleyball teams have players being recognized for their outstanding play this season.

The women’s third-year player Sydney Grills has been named a Canada West first-team all-star after finishing the season with 322 kills and 395.5 points. She moved up from last year as she was named to second all-star team in 2021-22.

Two new members of the volleyball programs have been named to the Canada West all-rookie teams: Madison Gardner for the women’s team and Seba Manuel for the men’s team.

Gardner, from Vernon, finished the season with 56 kills and 96.5 points.

A Kelowna native, Manuel collected 158 kills and 200.5 points as he started 23 out of 24 matches. He is the seventh member in UBCO men’s volleyball history to be named to the all-rookie team.

