UBC women fifth at U-Sports hockey national finals

Heartbreaking 1-0 OT loss in opening game was only goal UBC allowed in three contests

George Elliot Secondary School (Lake Country) graduate Ireland Perrott (left) and the UBC Thunderbirds finished fifth at the U-Sports National Women’s Hockey Championships in Charlottetown. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)

The only goal they allowed eliminated them from gold-medal contention.

The UBC Thunderbirds, with a handful of North and Central Okanagan players on its roster, finished fifth at the U-Sports Canadian women’s hockey championships in Charlottetown March 24-27.

The third-seeded T-Birds were upset 1-0 in their opening quarterfinal match against the sixth-ranked Nipissing Lakers of Ontario. Madison Solie scored the game’s only goal 2:49 into overtime for the Lakers.

The loss relegated UBC to the consolation round, where they won two games by 4-0 scores over Montreal’s McGill Martlets and the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers.

Ireland Perrott, a graduate of George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country, had two goals and one assist in the win over UPEI, and an assist in the victory over McGill. Perrott is from Calahoo, Alta., same hometown as NHL Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube.

Vernon’s Jenna Fletcher, and Chanreet Bassi and Kailee Peppler of Lake Country were held off the UBC scoresheet.

The Lakers made it to the gold-medal game where they fell to the No. 1-ranked Concordia Stingers of Montreal 4-0.

