UBCO Heat volleyball win last home games of the season

The UBCO volleyball programs swept a single-day doubleheader against the UBC Thunderbirds

Sydney Grills helped the UBCO Heat women to victory this weekend (Conan Shing Photography)

UBCO Heat men’s and women’s teams defeated their rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds over the weekend.

Star outside hitter Sydney Grills on the women’s team made 22 kills, and five blocks during the game to help her team to a win. Grills secured the victory with a game-winning serve in the fourth set.

Other notable performances of the night came from Jade Bussard and Kelowna local Sadie Taylor-Parks.

The Heat women are 5-1 for the season, tying Trinity Western for the top spot in the Western Division.

The Heat men’s victory marks the dawn of a new era as their win against the Thunderbirds is the first time since 2014 that the Heat men have been able to beat their rivals.

The Heat men were led by Max Heppell and Noah Carlson. Heppell would finish the night with 12 kills while Carlson contributed 11 kills and three blocks.

Heat men defeat Thunderbirds (Conan Shing Photography)

For more information on the Heat visit goheat.ca.

