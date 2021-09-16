The UBC Okanagan Heat are the newest member of Canada West track and field, which will allow them to compete at the 2021-22 Canada West championships. (Contributed)

UBCO to debut track and field program at 2021-22 Canada West championships

The UBCO Heat is the conference’s ninth track and field member

The Heat have competed in Canada West’s cross country program since 2018 and will now add track and field to its growing list of conference programs. Malindi Elmore, current Heat cross country coach, will also coach the track and field team. Elmore is a two-time Olympian and was the top finishing Canadian at the 2020 Tokyo games with a ninth-place result in the marathon.

“We are thrilled that UBCO will be joining Canada West and U SPORTS to offer a track and field program to our athletes,” said Malindi. “This will give our student-athletes a full competitive year to compete against Canadian universities in both cross country and track and field and help us attract more quality student-athletes to our campus to represent the Heat.”

UBCO will join Alberta, Calgary, Lethbridge, Manitoba, Regina, Saskatchewan, Trinity Western and Victoria as the conference’s ninth track and field member. The 2021-22 Canada West track and field championships will be hosted by the University of Manitoba and are scheduled for Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 next year.

