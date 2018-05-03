Ultimate is a growing sport now offering drop-in sessions twice a week at Vernon parks. (Photo Submitted)

Ultimate making night moves in Vernon

Drop-in sessions offered twice a week

Ultimate Frisbee, or just Ultimate to those who play it, began in a high school in New Jersey.

It is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and is played in more than 42 countries. While often the sport has been associated with the hippie counter-culture, the sport has vaulted on to the competitive sports scene.

Today, you will not only find a well-developed college and university level circuit, but also professional teams with paid athletes representing major Canadian and American cities, including Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Ultimate is played seven-on-seven and is a combination of the speed and endurance of soccer with the aerial passing and end-zone scoring of football. When a player catches the disc, he or she stops running and has 10 seconds to pass it to another teammate. A team scores by completing a pass into the opposing team’s end zone.

In Vernon, both men and women are being encouraged by organizers to give the sport a try.

Jeff Samuel, an organizer with Vernon Ultimate Disc Sports said: “Whether you are completely new to the sport or a seasoned veteran, come on out to our drop-in sessions. There is an incredibly friendly and supportive community that will make you feel welcome.”

Drop-in sessions began last week. You can join in every Wednesday at Polson Park from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 8:15-10 p.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park (Okanagan College) for much of the summer.

Organizers are also excited to be hosting an ultimate tournament in Vernon that has not occurred in a number of years.

Said organizer Mark Ansdell, “We are excited to be rejuvenating our tournament called Ultimate Huck Fest, or simply UHF. It’s an event that will attract Ultimate teams from all over B.C. to play ultimate and experience the beauty of our town.”

The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 8-9 at Marshall Field. For more information about drop-in opportunities or anything related to Ultimate in Vernon, visit the Vernon Ultimate Disc Sports Facebook page or e-mail vernondiscsport@gmail.com.

Hytec runs over Panthers
Hitmen grab Vernon's Funk in second round

