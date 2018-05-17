The Kelowna Sun Devils earned wins over Vernon and COMBA to remain unbeaten -Image: Douglas Farrow

Unbeaten Sun Devils head to Kamloops tourney

Kelowna, 11-0 in league play with two wins this week, will play this weekend in River City Classic

The Kelowna Sun Devils will take their act on the road this weekend for the River City Classic in Kamloops.

The defending B.C. 18U AAA baseball champs will play the Kamloops River Dogs (College Prep) and Cowichan Valley Mustangs on Saturday, and Prince George Knights and the Vernon Canadians on Sunday.

The Sun Devils (11-0) remain undefeated in league play this season after two more victories this week.

On Tuesday, Kelowna defeated the COMBA Sun Devils 10-2. Tyson Lamb pitched three scoreless innings for his first win, while Jordan Laidlaw finished up.

Brady Renneberg (.333) went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while his brother Adam Renneberg (.360) had a double. Connor Lamb (.312 avg) picked up three RBIs.

The following night, the Sun Devils edged the Vernon Canadians 9-8.

Tyson Lamb (.417) had a bases-clearing double to put the Sun Devils ahead to stay. Nathan Ringness-Law (2-0, 0.00 ERA) entered the game in the seventh to close the door and pick up his first save of the season.

Logan Bligh (1-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up his first win of the season, while Ethan Soroka went 3 2/3 innings, striking out five.

Lamb and Jackson Sowerby led the offense with two hits a apiece while Connor Lamb stole five bases.

“Our pitching has been outstanding, our offense has taken advantages of our opponents mistakes, but we can not rely on that, we need to make small adjustments to insure we are getting the job done at the plate,” said Sun Devils coach Rob Law. “Defensively we are leading the league in runs against with only 29 surrendered.”

