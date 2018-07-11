Owen Challen of Vernon Tolko United stretches for the ball against the Prince George Timberwolves at the B.C. Challenge B Cup in Burnaby. (Kara Kazimer Photo)

United U14s sixth in province

Les Sinnot Challenge B Cup in Burnaby

Vernon Tolko Vernon finished sixth in the B.C. Les Sinnott Challenge Cup B Under 14 Boys Championships in Burnaby last weekend.

Justin Ruschiensky and Jonathan Fraser-Monroe shared keeper duties throughout the tournament which saw Vernon lose 4-0 to the Prince George Timberwolves in a Sunday battle for fifth spot.

Vernon, who collected bronze as a U13 at the 2017 provincials at home, drew 1-1 with Kensington-Little Mountain Mustangs of Vancouver in their opener with Fraser-Monroe holding fast in net, fronted by Liam Collins and Rogan Campbell. Alexander Jones sent a missile that went over the keeper’s head to put Vernon on the sheet first.

The Mustangs battled back but it remained scoreless in the first half. Justin Arsenault and Carter Leahy were supported by a strong midfield of Cam Acob and Owen Challen. The Mustangs levelled the score midway through the final half.

Tolko then toppled the Terrace Selects 4-0 with Acob sending a free kick cross to Alex Kazimer, who drilled it over the keeper’s head at five minutes.

Vernon worked tirelessly the rest of the half, maintaining the majority of possession. Jonah Strachan buried a corker to put Vernon up 2-0 at the half.

Refreshed after the break, Vernon came out strong putting multiple shots on the net. Cash Anderson lobbed a ball over the defenders and finished the shot for his first of the tournament. With only two minutes left, Jones sent a long ball for further insurance.

Vernon ended preliminary play Saturday afternoon by falling 1-0 to Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite FC.

The teams battled back and forth before Port Coquitlam connected. Even though Nick Noren, Marcus Erho and Landon Janke pummeled the keeper, supported by Ronan Hinds on the wing, Vernon failed to get the equalizer.

RELATED

United U13s collect B.C. bronze

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ogopogos, Browns battle to draw
Next story
Shadow Ridge duo claim Callaway pro title

Just Posted

Good Morning Hotline seeks summer volunteers

The Good Morning Hotline and the crisis hotline are available to people living in Greater Vernon

Rowers ready for Summer Games

Vernon club sending eight to Cowichan Valley

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Marijuana facility on track in Vernon

$10 million, 240,000 square foot building in the plans

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read