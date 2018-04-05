Vernon United U14 Boys, gold medalists in Easter IceBreaker. (Photo Submitted)

United U14s strike gold

Easter IceBreaker in Lake Country

The Tolko Vernon United U14 boys stopped Nelson Selects 1-0 (4-2) in penalty kicks to win the Easter Okanagan IceBreaker Soccer Tournament Sunday in Lake Country.

Jonathan Fraser-Monroe was stellar in net in a tremendous back and forth final. Battles in the midfield kept Jonah Strachan, Cam Acob, Ronan Hinds and Zach Loland busy, while forwards Carter Leahy, Nick Noren and Owen Challen battled up front.

Nelson started the shootout with a snipe, while Fraser-Monroe saved the second shot. While Nelson scored one more, Vernon recorded four in a row for gold at Beasley Park.

Vernon went undefeated in their bracket to reach the final, icing Prince George 2-0, clipping Port Moody ASC Selects 3-2 and shutting down Kelowna United 3-0.

In Game 1, Landon Janke scored off a rebound by Cash Anderson, who took advantage of a corner kick by Alex Kazimer. Janke assisted Marcus Erho for insurance. Justin Ruscheinsky had his first shutout of the season.

Alexander Jones launched one over the goalie’s head from midfield on a free kick for the first goal against Port Moody. Anderson finished for the second and Erho buried the final goal.

Erho scored twice and Anderson snagged one in the win over Kelowna. Liam Collins and Ronan Hinds were solid fronting Ruschiensky in net.

The Vernon Venom U12 Girls were snakebit on offence, but still played with effervescent verve in 2-0 losses to the Kelowna Warriors, Kelowna Animals, and Quesnel Strikers at the IceBreaker.

Kicking off each game with an animated and vociferous cheer, the Venom injected ever more vim into their play. Game 1 MVP Rylee Mairs was a revelation in net. The stingy Venom keeper coiled and vaulted to make several improbable fingertip saves. Leading Vernon’s attack was Aimee Glasser, who vexed her rivals with her velocity on the wings. On the backline, Jennie Pereboom and Lauren Cunningham defended the Venom den with vigilance and vigour.

Sophie Challen earned Game 2 MVP honours, as the roving midfielder perpetually pressured the ball and befuddled defenders with her creative moves. Glasser and Chloe Lu delivered balls to Jasmine Soon and Julia McLennan for dangerous strikes on net.

Against Quesnel, the Venom raised their level again. McLennan set up Ella Garrod for a pair of early chances. Then Olivia Henderson cleverly drew two Striker backs before flicking the ball to Garrod, whose drive glanced off the goalie’s glove past the far post. In short order, McLennan laced one just wide and hit a half-volley narrowly over the bar. Brinnley Magee received Vernon’s MVP Award for her aggressive play on both sides of the ball.

Vernon United U11 Boys Team Blue, coached by Mark Budgen and Dana Fraser, went 2-1-1 at the same tournament.

United opened by brushing back the defensive-minded Vernon Strikers 2-0.

United responded heavily in the offensive zone, using great ball movement and passing with Jeremy Peterson feeding Cale Fraser for a top-shelf volley goal.

The skilled ball movement was resumed by Zoel Willett, Jarek Livingston, Cale Fraser, and Peterson. Fraser delivered a quick pass to Peterson, who used amazing drive and footwork to power past the back line and nab the second goal.

Cole Budgen, Stephen Taylor and Emmett Out held back the Strikers attack in support of a solid and feisty Keaton Lamoureux.

Vernon then bowed 5-3 to Kelowna United’s Team Chris Martin.

David Kitzman sent a corker top corner and sent a beautiful pass to Peterson who powered it past Kelowna’s keeper, for the first two United goals.Fraser set up Peterson for an easy tap in on Vernon’s final goal. Brayden Fernley, Emmett Out, Keaten Lamoureux, and Carter Gislason showed incredible grit and determination.

United again displayed superb ball control in a 1-0 win over McKenzie Academy Dynamo of Calgary Saturday afternoon.

It was scoreless at the break with Vernon jumpstarting the second half with three rapid, sizzling shots by Out, Peterson, and Fraser with no luck. Budgen jumped up in the attack and a foul was drawn. The resulting penalty kick saw Cole place top cheddar. Lamoureux and Gislason shared the clean sheet.

The final game, on a brisk and snowy Sunday morning, saw United draw 3-3 with West Coast Auto Group FC Gunners of Vancouver.

Peterson struck early, assisted by Fraser. Shortly after, Fraser unleashed a blast and striker Jarek Livingston buried the rebound. West Coast retaliated and later levelled things early in the second half. Out made it 3-2 on a pass from Peterson. West Coast responded right away for the tie.

Previous story
Squash academy hitting big strides
Next story
Cotters off to New Brunswick

Just Posted

O’Keefe Ranch seeks volunteers

The ranch is slated to open for the season May 13

Bollywood fundraiser outfits available

Clothing sale for Bollywood Bang Saturday and Sunday in Vernon features more than 400 outfits

More affordable rental housing coming to Vernon

Minister says more affordable housing will be available by 2020

Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Side-splitting, but sensitive comedy show sold out in Kelowna

Psychology professor to speak on mental illness

Dr. Bernard Crespi will speak at Vernon’s Okanagan College campus April 18

Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Archivist curating dozens of paintings, poems and other artwork contributed during national inquiry

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Fraser Institute study lists bad decisions, failure to act, as ICBC debt mounted

New Democrat government has confirmed the corporation faces a $1.3 billion loss this fiscal year

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Most Read