The Vancouver Canucks bring back the Young Stars Classic to Penticton this Friday. (File Photo)

The Vancouver Canucks bring back the Young Stars Classic to Penticton this Friday. (File Photo)

Vancouver Canucks play host to NHL young stars in Penticton this weekend

Action gets underway Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre

More than 10 years’ worth of NHL pre-season memories are at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre and after a brief break, the journey continues this Friday, Sept. 16.

The next batch of NHL hopefuls are in the Peach City this week for the Young Stars Classic, a pre-season tradition featuring the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

In 2013, it was current Canucks captain Bo Horvat who made local headlines. Two years later, an 18-year-old phenom named Connor McDavid stepped onto the SOEC ice. And in 2017, Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson was among the first-round draft picks eager to make a strong first impression at the pre-season showcase.

Much has changed since Penticton first played host to the Young Stars Classic in 2010.

The new incarnation of the Jets were still in Atlanta, playing as the Thrashers. Vancouver was only months removed from hosting the Winter Olympics and instead of only playing Canadian squads, the Canucks welcomed teams like the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks to Penticton.

Edmonton and Winnipeg ring in the tournament Friday at 4 p.m., before the Canucks and Flames meet at 7:30 p.m.

Each of the Western Canadian squads will play each other three times over the course of the weekend and share the ice with the B.C. Hockey League’s Penticton Vees and Chilliwack Chiefs, who meet for a preseason battle on Sept. 17:

• Oilers vs. Jets (Sept. 16, 4 pm.)

• Canucks vs. Flames (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.)

• Flames vs. Oilers (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.)

• Canucks vs. Jets (Sept. 18, 2 p.m.)

• Jets vs. Flames (Sept. 19, 11 a.m.)

• Canucks vs. Oilers (Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m.)

2022’s edition of the Young Stars Classic marks the start of a new era for the Canucks, who are less than one year removed from a front-office overhaul that saw the firing of general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green. The team’s appearance in Penticton kicks off its first full year with the changes.

The Canucks announced their roster for the prospects tournament Tuesday afternoon, with 22-year-old forward Linus Karlsson and 2021 second-round draft pick Danila Klimovich among those listed.

Single-game tickets for the tournament are still available and can be purchased on valleyfirsttix.com.

The official program for the 2022 Young Stars Classic is available in the Sept. 14 print edition of the Penticton Western News and at the SOEC.

READ MORE: Full tournament packages for 2022 Young Stars Classic sold out in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EventshockeyPentictonSportsvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russ who? Seattle Seahawks survive Wilson’s return, top Broncos 17-16
Next story
Vernon triathlete finishes top-50 at World University event

Just Posted

The hillsides aren't visible due to heavy smoke in Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Smoke continues to pollute Okanagan air quality

The Alertable app transmits emergency notifications affecting a specified area. (File photo)
Vernon launches emergency alert system

A woman reported missing on Sept. 2, and last seen in the Vernon area, has been found. (File photo)
RCMP: Woman reported missing, last seen in Vernon area, located

A vehicle fire leaves its mark on the road Sept. 13 near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vehicle fire impacted Highway 97 traffic near Vernon