Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, February 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, February 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks sign stars Pettersson, Hughes to multi-year contracts

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Vancouver Canucks have officially signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts.

Pettersson signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

The Canucks announced the deals Sunday.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

Vancouver’s general manager Jim Benning said ahead of camp that he’d been working on deals for the duo for months and was disappointed they wouldn’t be there for the beginning.

“I don’t think we’re that far apart. But these are complex and unique deals,” he said. “These are two good, young players who are an important part of our group so we’re going to continue to work with (their agents) until we get something finished.”

Pettersson, a native of Sundsvall, Sweden, was picked fifth overall by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL entry draft and wasted little time making his impact on the league.

He put up 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in his first season and won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s rookie of the year.

Pettersson had a solid sophomore campaign in the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 campaign, tallying another 66 points (27 goals and 39 assists) before adding another seven goals and 11 assists in 17 playoff games.

The Canucks selected Hughes seventh overall in the 2018 draft and the American blue liner registered 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in his rookie campaign in 2019-20. He was runner-up for the Calder that year.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

vancouver canucks

Previous story
Vernon Vipers down West Kelowna as BCHL pre-season concludes

Just Posted

One Armstrong councillor said the plan for the former Royal York Golf Course property doesn’t fit criteria for a referendum. The city’s CAO confirmed it. But one councillor still feels the plan to reconfigure the existing nine-hole golf course and add more than 140 houses should be decided by the public. (File photo)
Armstrong councillor calls for referendum on Royal York property

Adam Leitch of the Vernon Vipers (11) tries to split West Kelowna Warriors defenders Felix Trudeau (7) and Isaiah Norlin (right) during the Warriors’ 5-4 BCHL pre-season win Friday, Oct. 1, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Vernon Vipers down West Kelowna as BCHL pre-season concludes

The Sicamous Eagles salute the crowd at the recreation centre after their 3-1 win over the North Okanagan Knights in the Eagles’ KIJHL regular-season home opener. (Facebook video)
Sicamous Eagles topple North Okanagan Knights

Vernon’s Deborah Wilson created a giant jade sculpture at a Victoria complex, which took 16 months to create. (Contributed)
Vernon artist unfolds giant art sculpture in Victoria