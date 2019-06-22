Alex Burrows, while playing for the Vancouver Canucks. (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

The Vancouver Canucks will induct former forward Alex Burrows into the team’s “ring of honour” this season.

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft. The Canucks also confirmed that Daniel Sedin’s No. 22 and Henrik Sedin’s No. 33 will be retired at Rogers Arena in February as part of a weeklong celebration.

The retirement ceremony for the twin superstars will take place over three straight home games. The games have not been announced.

Burrows was never drafted into the NHL, instead working his way through the ECHL and American Hockey league before he signed as a free agent with the Canucks in 2005.

The left-winger went on to play 13 seasons with the Canucks and Ottawa Senators, putting up 409 career points.

The Montreal native scored some of Vancouver’s most iconic goals, including the Game 7 series winner over Chicago in the first round of the 2011 playoffs.

ALSO READ: Alex Burrows scores twice in Senators debut; Ottawa beats Avalanche 2-1

Burrows ranks eighth in Canucks history for most game-winning goals.

He retired from playing last July and took an assistant coaching position with the AHL’s Laval Rockets.

A date for the induction ceremony has not yet been announced.

The Canadian Press

