The Vancouver Canucks are trading Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The announcement was made March 3, 2023 – eight months in to Lazar’s three-year deal with the Canucks. (Vancouver Canucks photo)

Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey

Exchange made for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Curtis Lazar is going to New Jersey.

The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday morning, March 3, that it had acquired fourth round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for the Salmon Arm forward. The move comes eight months in to Lazar’s three year, $3 million contract with the Canucks.

Lazar, 28, has tallied three goals and five points in 45 games this season.

Prior to signing with the Canucks, the 6-foot, 203-pound forward had played in 404 NHL games with Boston, Buffalo, Calgary, and Ottawa, recording 90 points (35-55-90) and 90 penalty minutes. In 24 career postseason games, Lazar registered an additional two points (1-1-2).

A native of Salmon Arm, Lazar and his family later moved to Vernon, where he spent a couple of seasons in Greater Vernon Minor Hockey’s rep program. He represented his country at the 2014 and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, serving as Team Captain of the 2015 gold medal winning team. Across the two tournaments, Lazar amassed 16 points (8-8-16) in 14 games.

Lazar was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

With files by Roger Knox.

