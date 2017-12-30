A hat trick from Owen Sillinger wasn’t enough to overcome the Wild’s offence in a 6-3 loss for the Penticton Vees in Wenatachee. (File photo)

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

A hat-trick from Owen Sillinger wasn’t enough for the Penticton Vees to defeat the Wenatchee Wild in their first game after the Christmas break.

The Vees (22-8-2-2) began the second half of the season with a road trip to Wenatchee (24-9-2-1) for a two-game weekend against the Wild, losing the Friday game 6-3 loss.

Sillinger opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the left wall, claiming his 16th goal of the year just 1:32 into the game.

A little over six minutes later, the Wild’s AJ Vanderbeck had a breakaway from the high slot after a turnover at the Vees blue line. He went forehand-backhand on Vee’s goalie Nolan Hildebrand to tie the game at one, where it stayed for the rest of the first.

The Wild dominated the second period with Vanderbeck scoring his second of the game on a power play 3:25 in, with Jasper Weatherby extended the Wild lead just 46 seconds later with his 26th of the season.

The Vees got a goal back after Sillinger converted on a nice centring feed from below the goal line by Jared Nash for his second of the night.

Just under three minutes later, Chad Sasaki restored the Wild’s two-goal lead with a wrist shot from the right circle, beating Hildebrand glove side.

Sam Morton rounded out the scoring in the period with 2:46 left, signalling the end of the night for Hildebrand as Adam Scheel relieved him for the remainder of the game.

Josh Arnold scored the Wild’s second power-play goal of the game after the Wild held the puck in the Vees zone for an entire 1:36. The Vees penalty kill unit couldn’t clear the zone and after Scheel made one stop on Vanderbeck, Arnold slid the rebound home to make it 6-2.

Sillinger completed his hat trick just two seconds after a power play expired, shovelling in a cross-ice feed from Jonny Tychonick in front of the net with 4:49 left in the third. The goal set a new career high for Sillinger, his 18th goal of the year.

Despite the third period being as even as the first, the big second period by the Wild was too much for the Vees to overcome as the game ended 6-3.

The Vees face the Wild again tonight (Dec. 30) at 7:05 p.m. in the Town Toyota Centre.

Previous story
Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Just Posted

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Renewed vaccination push for meningococcal disease outbreak

Looking to vaccinate 15-19 age group within Okanagan region

Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

Standing Together

Rally continues to raise awareness for missing and murdered women

Vernon light display does not disapoint

“This ain’t your granddad’s Christmas lights,”

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Mini golf hits the road in Vernon

It’s like mini golf, only portable

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Downtown Vernon Association hosts gingerbread decorating workshop

Run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch him..he’s the gingerbread man

Most Read