The Vees’ James Miller scored his first goal of the season Saturday on the way to a 6-2 win over the Chilliwack Chiefs. (Western News file photo)

Vees remain undefeated in 2018

Chilliwack Chiefs couldn’t stand up to Penticton’s momentum

The Chilliwack Chiefs got a chance to see how they stacked up to a BCHL powerhouse Saturday as they faced off against the Penticton Vees.

The Chiefs (19-17-2-2) had a strong start, finishing the first period with a 1-0 lead, but faded as the Vees (26-9-2-3) responded, scoring three times in the second and third for a 6-2 win.

The Vees registered just four shots on net and turned the puck over multiple times in their own zone in the first period. The Chief’s Ryan Miotto stole the puck in the slot and fired a wrist shot past the blocker of Adam Scheel to open the scoring 2:50 into the game.

Following the first intermission, the Vees did a turnabout and took the pressure to the Chiefs. Chris Klack scored his first goal since returning from injury when his pass from the slot deflected back to him and he let a wrist shot go into the top corner over Chief’s goalie Mathieu Caron’s blocker.

Halfway through the second, the Vees went on their first power play of the game. James Miller took a feed from Klack and let a shot go from the blue line that got through all the traffic in front of the goal for his first goal of the season.

A little over four minutes later, Jonny Tychonick carried the puck from the Vees’ zone to the Chiefs’ end. After gaining the line, Tychonick cut to the middle of the ice and dropped the puck off for Dakota Boutin joining the rush. Boutin skated in and beat Caron over the glove to give the Vees a 3-1 lead.

Tychonick was given a double minor for high sticking shortly after, and 10 seconds into the power play Corey Andonovski’s wrist shot from the right circle beat Scheel five-hole to make it 3-2 Penticton heading into the third period.

Marcus Mitchell restored the Vees’ two-goal lead early in the third as Ryan Sandelin took the puck away just inside the Chiefs zone before sending to Mitchell in the right face-off circle. Mitchell took a few strides before firing a shot past Caron to make it 4-2.

Wyatt Sloboshan showed off some puck handling ability 10 minutes later as he skated into the Chiefs’ zone, put the puck between his own legs before powering to the net. His shot was stopped but Klack jumped on the rebound for his second of the game.

Boutin would add an empty-netter to cap off the scoring as the Vees remained undefeated in 2018 with the 6-2 victory. Penticton now prepares for three games in three days when they play in Prince George Thursday before returning home for games Friday and Saturday against Merritt and Trail.

