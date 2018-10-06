Vees shutout Vipers 3-0

This marks the Vees’ second straight shutout

Emotions ran high on Friday night as the Penticton Vees blanked their rivals the Vernon Vipers 3-0 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Jack Barnes scored the Vees’ first goal late in the first period thanks to a pass from Eric Linell. The Vees were able to hold the Vipers to one shot during the first period.

Ryan Sandelin would go on to score the Vees’ next goal, firing a powerful wrist shot past Max Palaga. The shots at 40 minutes were 26-4 for Penticton.

Landon Fuller was given two minutes for charging early in the third period when he delivered a heavy hit on Drew Elser behing the Vees’ goal. Though Elser was able to skate off the ice, he didn’t return.

Barnes and Fuller would end up colliding, sending Barnes face first into the Vernon bench. Barnes was aided leaving the ice while Fuller garnered boos from a rowdy crowd at the SOEC.

Near the end of the third, James Miller scored the Vees’ final point with a slop shot. Despite nine shots on net from the Vipers, making 13 overall for the game, LaFontaine was able to record his second straight shutout.

Over the past five regular seasons and prior to this match, the Vees have a combined record of 21-9-0-3 against their biggest rivals. The two teams will meet again in Vernon Saturday night at 6 p.m. for a rematch.

