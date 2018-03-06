Velocity fall in U12 ringette final

The Vernon U16 A’s struck silver at the B.C. Ringette Championships in Kelowna, falling 5-0 to Kelowna in Sunday’s final.

Vernon went hard in the gold-medal tilt, getting strong defence and calm play from goalie Kaila Summerfelt.

The U16s brushed back Burnaby 3-2 in overtime earlier Sunday to make the final. Kristin Ho, Abby Sveistrup and Tristan DeWitt, with the winner, handled Vernon’s offence.

Game 1 saw Vernon lose 5-2 to Kelowna with Sydney Decker and Brynn Korol recording snipes.

Vernon then shaded Greater Vancouver 3-2 on goals from Hannah McMorrran, Grace Cornell and Tristan Dewitt before icing Prince George 5-2 win with Ho (2), Mackenzie Gilman, Cornell and Korol supplying goals.

Vernon lost 3-1 to Burnaby with Georgia Lannon getting the goal.

Vernon Velocity fell 8-3 to Kelowna in the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League’s U12A championship game.

After falling behind 2-0, the Velocity dug in and tied the contest on goals from Lucia Manton and Kiera Horton. Kelowna took a 4-2 lead before Taylor Stewart pulled Vernon to within one, but that’s as close as they got.

The Velocity advanced to the final with an 11-1 romp over Westside.

Stewart and Sydney Lewis each scored three times for Vernon, Teagan Schober added 1+2, Ally Hobenshield, Lauren Cooke and Madison Edgar had 1+1 and Horton scored the other goal. Devyn Hildebrand and Natasha Vienneau played strong defensive games to support the solid goaltending of Ebony Patrick.