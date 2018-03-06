Velocity fall in U12 ringette final

B.C. playdowns in Kelowna

The Vernon U16 A’s struck silver at the B.C. Ringette Championships in Kelowna, falling 5-0 to Kelowna in Sunday’s final.

Vernon went hard in the gold-medal tilt, getting strong defence and calm play from goalie Kaila Summerfelt.

The U16s brushed back Burnaby 3-2 in overtime earlier Sunday to make the final. Kristin Ho, Abby Sveistrup and Tristan DeWitt, with the winner, handled Vernon’s offence.

Game 1 saw Vernon lose 5-2 to Kelowna with Sydney Decker and Brynn Korol recording snipes.

Vernon then shaded Greater Vancouver 3-2 on goals from Hannah McMorrran, Grace Cornell and Tristan Dewitt before icing Prince George 5-2 win with Ho (2), Mackenzie Gilman, Cornell and Korol supplying goals.

Vernon lost 3-1 to Burnaby with Georgia Lannon getting the goal.

Vernon Velocity fell 8-3 to Kelowna in the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League’s U12A championship game.

After falling behind 2-0, the Velocity dug in and tied the contest on goals from Lucia Manton and Kiera Horton. Kelowna took a 4-2 lead before Taylor Stewart pulled Vernon to within one, but that’s as close as they got.

The Velocity advanced to the final with an 11-1 romp over Westside.

Stewart and Sydney Lewis each scored three times for Vernon, Teagan Schober added 1+2, Ally Hobenshield, Lauren Cooke and Madison Edgar had 1+1 and Horton scored the other goal. Devyn Hildebrand and Natasha Vienneau played strong defensive games to support the solid goaltending of Ebony Patrick.

Previous story
Midgets off to West Van
Next story
Panthers 7th in province

Just Posted

Vernon Transit to see new routes, fares, buses

BC Transit announces new route from downtown to north end; tweaked routes; Saturday service to UBCO

OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Cougar killed in Spallumcheen

Conservation officers put down cat after it got into fight on property with large guard dog

Police offer spring break home protection tips

It’s an awful feeling to return from vacation to find your home broken into and stuff missing

Ministry lifts dust advisory

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Beat the winter blues with the blues

CMHA Vernon and The Kal partner for a fundraising blues performance

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Vernon museum unveils new exhibit

The Social Life of Water explores relationships with water throughout the Okanagan Valley

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Head-on collision closes Hwy. 1 west of Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are on scene of the collision that sent five to hospital

Vernon’s Masonic Lodge will open its doors to the public for 125th anniversary

Vernon Freemasons feel they offer more to young men than Netflix and Snapchat

Most Read