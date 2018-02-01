Velocity find TORL side tough

The Vernon Velocity U12A’s had a tough outing on Sunday, falling 12-5 to the Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League (TORL) U12 Development team.

Sydney Lewis registered three goals and Madison Edgar had a pair for the Velocity. Ally Hobenshield and Taylor Stewart each supplied two assists, while Teagan Schober earned one.

The Velocity battled the Kelowna 14B’s to a 5-5 draw in play the weekend before with Hobenshield and Taylor Stewart each converting twice and Schober once. Madison Edgar and Natasha Vienneau supplied clutch assists.

The Velocity take this weekend off before heading to Kelowna for the Sweetheart tournament from Feb. 9-11 with all of the other local teams.

Sierra Fernley pocketed 3+2 and Sam Shaw netted 3+1 as the Vernon U14B Voltage zapped the Westside U12A’s 13-3 in other recent ringette play at Kal Tire Place.

Chloe Scabar provided 2+3, while Sophie Bilodeau added 2+1 for the Voltage, who got 1+2 from Amelia Johnson and other snipes from Grace Balcaen and Taylor Smith. Brianna Visser collected a pair of assists.