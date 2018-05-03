Velocity show good pace

Okanagan Under 16 Girls Fastball League

Vernon H&L Glass Velocity kept their undefeated streak going with a 15-14 Okanagan U16 Girls Fastball League win over host Kelowna Monday night at High Noon Park.

Mattie Harms demonstrated some great base running and took advantage of an overthrow to register her first home run of the season. Defensive prowess saw catcher Jessica Sherbinin make a great tag at home, double plays going to Mattie Harms, Taylor Topping and Camryn Beer, and Ashleigh Davoren posting a great catch in right field. Pitcher Samara Gaddes walked off an ugly slide at third,

The Vernon Velocity U19 overagers outlasted the Velocity Century 21 U19s 18-11 in minor fastball action Tuesday night at Alexis Park Stadium.

Brooke Berube and Camryn Beer of Century 21 posted great catches in centre field, while Jaden Scott had a play in all three outs in the second inning. Emily Bodenmann and Kas Bradley delivered stellar plays in left field.

The Velocity U19 overagers were heavy on the sticks led by Delainey Gregory with a triple, and Bailey Williamson with a double.

The Enderby Storm outlasted the Vernon MQN Architects Velocity 14-10 in North Okanagan Squirt U12 Girls Fastball League play Monday night at Alexis Stadium.

Pitchers McKayla Bonneau, Haylee Fleck and Kiera Horton struck out four batters and scattered three in the loss. Third baseman Kimberlee Neff stopped a smash to prevent Enderby from running away with the mercy rule. Second baseman MacKayla Barker, Bonneau and Fleck each scored twice.

Said Velocity coach Mike Barker: “We were making a comeback in the last inning when the game was stopped due to darkness. Enderby is always a tough team to play. I am very proud of our effort on the field.”

UniFirst Velocity battled the Westside Outlaws to an 11-11 Pee Wee U14 girls fastball tie Tuesday night in West Kelowna.

Pitcher Rachel Snobolen struck out four batters while shutting down the Outlaws in the final inning to preserve the tie.

Shortstop River Taylor smacked a two-run single while cleanly fielding two hard-hit balls to record two significant outs, while left fielder Kiye Laiye Cuthbert had a single and two stolen bases. Catcher Lily Roberts scooped up a passed ball and tossed to pitcher Jordyn Topping, who tagged out an Outlaw baserunner trying to steal home.

Said Velocity head coach Chris Topping: “It was a nailbiter. Both teams played very well. It was a great game to watch.”

Meanwhile, Vernon UniFirst Velocity overcame a two-run deficit to earn an 11-11 tie with the Enderby Storm in Okanagan Pee Wee U14 Girls Fastball action in Enderby.

Velocity catcher Lily Roberts tagged the would-be winning run out at the plate to end the game.

“It was a slow start for our girls, but as the game went on, we became a cohesive unit,” said Vernon coach Meghan Snobelen.

Pitcher Rachel Snobelen allowed only one run in the last two innings and went 1-for-1 at the plate to help Vernon come back.

Center Fielder J’Lee Howitt caught a long fly ball resulting in a double play to end the third inning.

