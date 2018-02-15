Venom, Velocity produce gold

The Vernon U14A Venom and U12A Velocity warmed up for TORL Cup play this weekend by uncovering gold in the Kelowna Sweetheart Ringette Tournament last weekend.

The Venom won five straight games, shading the Leduc Jaguars of Alberta 2-1 in Sunday’s matinee final on Aimee Skinner’s unassisted goal. Jordan Tung recorded the shutout.

Vernon opened play with a 6-5 win over the Jaguars with Kristen Francks recording three snips and singles going to Makenna Jackson, Sierra Lochead and Sadi Weed. Hillary Quiring had three assists.

In Game 2, the Venom clipped the Sherwood Park Snipes of Alberta 4-3 with Jackson netting a deuce and singles coming from Francks and Chayse Krause. Rhys Taylor-Hawes and Jasmine Horton played dynamic defence.

The Venom wiped out the the Prince George Inferno 11-0 and iced Kelowna 4-2 in their final preliminary games. Jackson produced hat tricks in both games, while Krause scored three versus PG. Horton buried the ring off of a feed by Taylor-Hawes versus Kelowna.

The U12A Velocity went 4-0 for their gold medal, grounding Westside 7-4 in their final game Sunday with Ally Hobenshield (3), Taylor Stewart (2), Sydney Lewis, Lauren Cooke and Madison Edgar handling the offence.

Hobenshield also pocketed three goals as the Velocity stormed North West Vancouver 10-3. Teagan Schober and Stewart had a pair apiece, while Lewis, Cooke and Edgar added singles.

Lewis counted three goals as Vernon outlasted Port Coquitlam 9-7 with Hobenshield adding a deuce and singles going to Edgar, Emily Gilman, Stewart and Kiera Horton.

The Velocity opened the Sweetheart by dispatching Surrey/White Rock 8-4 with Lewis converting three times and solo snipes coming from Cooke, Stewart, Gilman, Hobensheild and Horton. Ebony Patrick was in net for all four wins and was supported big time on defence by Devyn Hildebrand and Natasha Vienneau.

The U14B Vernon Voltage zapped the Kelowna Killer Bees 2-0 for the bronze medal Sunday. Sophia Bilodeau and Madison Graham, into an empty net with two seconds to play, accounted for Vernon’s offence in front of Alecia Hughes.

The Voltage came back three times to tie the North West 3-3 Saturday on two goals from Sam Shaw and a single from Brianna Visser.

The Bolts earlier bowed 6-0 to the SRA Sharks.

They ambushed Quesnel 12-2 opening day with Shaw and Gracie Balcen getting the identical number (2) of goals/assists/penalties and every girl on the team making awesome plays.

Game 2 was a thrilling 2-2 tie against Westside Wildfire with Shaw getting the equalizer, and her second of the game, with five seconds remaining after Westside went up 2-1 with 40 seconds left.