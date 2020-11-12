Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.

Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY GROUP 1 NOV. 2

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Big Spank 4-10

Just the Tip 3-8

Always Get It Up 1-8

Volley Llamas 4-7

Show Us Your Tips 0-2

MONDAY GROUP 2 NOV. 2

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Brace Yourself 3-9

Alexander’s 4-7

Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 1-6

The Blockheads 0-2

TUESDAY REC CO-ED Nov. 3

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Bump, Set, Maybe 4-15

Net Worth 4-12

Don’t Hit That 3-10

Rally Cats 3-6

Bumpin Uglies 1-6

I’d Hit That 0-6

Hard Bump Life 0-5

Sponsored by CERB 1-4

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S NOV. 4

(Team, WON/4, POINTS)

Busy Volleys 4-15

Ballz Deep 4-14

6 Pack 4-13

I Like Big Bumps 3-11

Misfits 3-11

On Your Knees 2-11

Shoot Set 2-11

Going Pro 2-8

Serves Up 1-8

Served Hot 2-7

Brown’s Transport 2-6

Hurricanes 2-6

Net Assets 1-4

Free Ballin 0-1

Rockem Sockem 0-1

THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC NOV. 5

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Girls Night Out 4-15

Superset 4-13

The Spares 3-13

Total Girls 1-10

Jet Set 3-9

Killer Queens 1-9

Set For Life 3-7

Setsy and We Know It 1-7

Westside Girls 0-5

Drillers 3-3

Pink Ladies 1-3

Just The Tip 1-2



