Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues’ weekly results.

Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY GROUP 1 NOV. 16

(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)

Big Spank 4-17

Always Get It Up 4-15

Just The Tip 1-13

Volley Llamas 3-11

Show Us Your Tips 0-3

MONDAY GROUP 2 NOV. 16

(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)

Brace Yourself 3-15

Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 4-13

Alexander’s 0-8

The Blockheads 1-4

TUESDAY REC CO-ED Nov. 17

(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)

Net Worth 3-18

Bump Set Maybe 1-17

Don’t Hit That 1-14

I’d Hit That 3-12

Bumpin Uglies 3-10

Rally Cats 3-10

Sponsored by CERB 1-8

Hard Bump Life 1-7

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S NOV. 18

(Team, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)

Busy Volleys 3-18

Ballz Deep 3-17

I Like Big Bumps 4-15

Shoot Set 4-15

6 Pack 2-15

Misfits 3-14

On Your Knees 0-11

Hurricanes 3-9

Going Pro 1-9

Serves Up 1-9

Net Assets 4-8

Brown’s Transport 1-7

Served Hot 0-7

Rockem Sockem 3-4

Free Balling 0-1

THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC NOV. 12

(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)

Girls Night Out 4-22

The Spares 4-21

Superset 3-19

Total Girls 4-15

Setsy And We Know It 2-13

Jet Set 2-12

Killer Queens 2-11

Westside Girls 2-11

Set For Life 1-10

Just The Tip 0-4

Drillers 0-3

Pink Ladies 0-3



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

