Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues’ weekly results.
Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
MONDAY GROUP 1 NOV. 16
(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)
Big Spank 4-17
Always Get It Up 4-15
Just The Tip 1-13
Volley Llamas 3-11
Show Us Your Tips 0-3
MONDAY GROUP 2 NOV. 16
(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)
Brace Yourself 3-15
Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 4-13
Alexander’s 0-8
The Blockheads 1-4
TUESDAY REC CO-ED Nov. 17
(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)
Net Worth 3-18
Bump Set Maybe 1-17
Don’t Hit That 1-14
I’d Hit That 3-12
Bumpin Uglies 3-10
Rally Cats 3-10
Sponsored by CERB 1-8
Hard Bump Life 1-7
WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S NOV. 18
(Team, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)
Busy Volleys 3-18
Ballz Deep 3-17
I Like Big Bumps 4-15
Shoot Set 4-15
6 Pack 2-15
Misfits 3-14
On Your Knees 0-11
Hurricanes 3-9
Going Pro 1-9
Serves Up 1-9
Net Assets 4-8
Brown’s Transport 1-7
Served Hot 0-7
Rockem Sockem 3-4
Free Balling 0-1
THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC NOV. 12
(TEAM, WON/4, SEASON TOTAL PTS)
Girls Night Out 4-22
The Spares 4-21
Superset 3-19
Total Girls 4-15
Setsy And We Know It 2-13
Jet Set 2-12
Killer Queens 2-11
Westside Girls 2-11
Set For Life 1-10
Just The Tip 0-4
Drillers 0-3
Pink Ladies 0-3
