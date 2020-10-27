Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.

Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY GROUP 1 OCT. 19

Volley Llamas 0-0

Big Spank 3-3

Show Us Your Tips 1-1

Always Get It Up 5-5

Just the Tip 2-2

MONDAY GROUP 2 OCT. 19

Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 3-3

The Blockheads 1-1

Alexander’s 1-1

Brace Yourself 3-3

TUESDAY REC CO-ED OCT. 20

(TEAM, WON/4-TOTAL)

Don’t Hit That 4-6

I’d Hit That 2-4

Sponsored by CERB 0-1

Net Worth 2-5

Bumpin Uglies 2-3

Bump Set Maybe 4-7

Rally Cats 2-3

Hard Bump Life 0-3

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S OCT. 21

(Team, WON, TOTAL)

Misfits 3-4

Shoot Set 3-6

Net Assets 1-2

Hurricanes 1-4

Brown’s Transport 1-2

On Your Knees 3-6

Going Pro 3-5

Served Hot 1-3

Busy Volleys 3-9

Rockem Sockem 0-0

I Like Big Bumps 1-1

Ballz Deep 4-8

Serves Up 4-7

6 Pack 4-5

Free Ballin 0-1

THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC OCT. 22

(TEAM, WON/4, TOTAL)

Westside Girls 3-3

Girls Night Out 3-7

Pink Ladies 1-2

Jet Set 1-4

Setsy and We Know It 4-5

The Spares 3-6

Drillers 0-0

Killer Queens 1-5

Total Girls 2-6

Set For Life 4-4

Superset 2-5

Just The Tip 0-1



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volleyball