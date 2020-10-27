Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.
Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
MONDAY GROUP 1 OCT. 19
Volley Llamas 0-0
Big Spank 3-3
Show Us Your Tips 1-1
Always Get It Up 5-5
Just the Tip 2-2
MONDAY GROUP 2 OCT. 19
Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 3-3
The Blockheads 1-1
Alexander’s 1-1
Brace Yourself 3-3
TUESDAY REC CO-ED OCT. 20
(TEAM, WON/4-TOTAL)
Don’t Hit That 4-6
I’d Hit That 2-4
Sponsored by CERB 0-1
Net Worth 2-5
Bumpin Uglies 2-3
Bump Set Maybe 4-7
Rally Cats 2-3
Hard Bump Life 0-3
WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S OCT. 21
(Team, WON, TOTAL)
Misfits 3-4
Shoot Set 3-6
Net Assets 1-2
Hurricanes 1-4
Brown’s Transport 1-2
On Your Knees 3-6
Going Pro 3-5
Served Hot 1-3
Busy Volleys 3-9
Rockem Sockem 0-0
I Like Big Bumps 1-1
Ballz Deep 4-8
Serves Up 4-7
6 Pack 4-5
Free Ballin 0-1
THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC OCT. 22
(TEAM, WON/4, TOTAL)
Westside Girls 3-3
Girls Night Out 3-7
Pink Ladies 1-2
Jet Set 1-4
Setsy and We Know It 4-5
The Spares 3-6
Drillers 0-0
Killer Queens 1-5
Total Girls 2-6
Set For Life 4-4
Superset 2-5
Just The Tip 0-1
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
