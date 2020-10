Vernon adult volleyball leagues begin play

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.

Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY GROUP 1

Volley Llamas

Big Spank

Show Us Your Tips

Always Get It Up

Just the Tip

MONDAY GROUP 2

Tony Danza’s Meat Locker

The Blockheads

Alexander’s

Brace Yourself

TUESDAY REC CO-ED OCT. 13

(TEAM, WON/4-TOTAL)

Don’t Hit That 2-2

I’d Hit That 2-2

Sponsored by CERB 1-1

Net Worth 3-3

Bumpin Uglies 1-1

Bump Set Maybe 3-3

Rally Cats 1-1

Hard Bump Life 3-3

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S OCT. 14

(Team, WON, TOTAL)

Misfits 1-1

Shoot Set 3-3

Net Assets 1-1

Hurricanes 3-3

Brown’s Transport 1-1

Going Pro 2-2

Served Hot 2-2

Busy Volleys 6-6

Rockem Sockem 0-0

I Like Big Bumps 0-0

Ballz Deep 4-4

Serves Up 3-3

6 Pack 1-1

Free Ballin 1-1

THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC OCT. 15

(TEAM, WON/4, TOTAL)

Westside Girls 0-0

Girls Night Out 4-0

Pink Ladies 1-1

Jet Set 3-3

Setsy and We Know It 1-1

The Spares 3-3

Drillers 0-0

Killer Queens 4-4

Total Girls 4-4

Set For Life 0-0

Superset 3-3

Just The Tip 1-1



