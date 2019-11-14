Registrations are now underway for the fifth annual Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament. (Poster courtesy of Jeff Samuel)

Vernon alumni basketball tournament seeking teams, players

Fifth annual Christmas holiday event slated for Dec. 26-27; looking to expand teams, players

Rivalries and friendships are renewed. Great times are recalled and new memories made. Money is raised for charity and scholarships.

The fifth annual Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament will run Dec. 26-27 at the Vernon Secondary School Panther Pit gymnasium.

“We raise money to support local athletics, charities and we give a number of academic-athletic scholarships,” said tourney organizer Jeff Samuel. “To date, we have given back about $25,000 to the community. Last year, we awarded $6,000 in scholarships.”

READ MORE: Vernon alumni basketball tournament raises valuable funds

The event is open to alumni for all Vernon School District high schools as well as Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School, George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country and Salmon Arm Secondary.

“We are looking to grow our tournament and welcome new teams and players,” said Samuel. “You can register as a full team or single-player.”

The men’s tournament is a two-day affair, Dec. 26-27, with both competitive and recreational divisions. You don’t have to have played basketball in high school or be at the top of your game – just that you are an alumni.

The women’s tournament is on Dec. 27 with free childcare provided at the tourney.

“We are looking to grow women’s basketball and encourage all levels of skill to participate,” said Samuel.

READ MORE: Alumni hoops a blast

Any local businesses wishing to get involved, the tournament accepts in-kind donations for its silent auction.

“We would not be as successful as we are without the participation of our local business community,” said Samuel.

For those that want to register or are looking for more information, check out:

Website: https://alumnibasketball.ca/;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vernonalumnibasketball.

