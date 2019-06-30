Vernon among B.C. curling championship host cities

The Vernon Curling Club will host the 2020 B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s finals

The B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships will be held in 2020 at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)

Nine communities in B.C., including Vernon, will crown provincial champions in 2020, the 125th anniversary of curling in the province.

The Vernon Curling Club has been named the host city for the B.C. Senior Curling Championships, which will run Feb. 18-23.

Marilou Richter’s team from Penticton-Kelowna, and Wes Craig’s Duncan-Nanaimo quartet, are the reigning seniors champions.

“The year 2020 will be a great year of competition in B.C.,” said Will Sutton, Curl BC’s competitions manager. “We will once again be taking the men’s and women’s events and combining them in an arena setting, this time in the City of Cranbrook. We will also once again be running the BC Club Challenge, our competitive event for club curlers. We are really looking forward to helping make these events a positive experience for curlers, club volunteers and curling fans.”

The Vernon Curling Club hosted the B.C. Junior Championships last year.

READ ALSO: BC Junior Curling Championship field complete

The nine communities hosting Curl BC championships (including the curling component of the BC Winter Games) are:

* BC Junior (U21) Curling Championships – Dec. 28-Jan. 2, Victoria;

* BC Men’s and Scotties BC Women’s Combined – Jan. 28-Feb. 3, Cranbrook;

* BC Senior Curling Championships – Feb. 18-23, Vernon;

* BC Winter Games – Feb. 20-23, Fort St John;

* BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – Feb. 25-March 1, Hope;

* BC Wheelchair Curling Championship – March 1-3, TBA;

* Connect Hearing BC Masters Curling Championships – March 3-8, Duncan/Cowichan;

* BC U18 Curling Championships – March 17-22, Parksville;

* BC Club Challenge – March 26-29, New Westminster (Royal City);

* AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship – April 1-5, Abbotsford.

All events except the BC Winter Games lead to national curling championships. One of those events, the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships, will take place in Langley. BC will also be hosting the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship (Prince George) and the 2020 World Senior and Mixed Doubles Championships (Kelowna).

The full list of qualification events for every category is now available on the website at www.curlbc.ca/playdowns.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.