Kailus Green (left) of the West Kelowna Warriors and Ayden Third (right) of the Vernon Vipers were recipients of the BCHL’s Kyle Turris Community Award. (Contributed)

Vernon and West Kelowna BCHLers recipients of community award

Kailus Green and Ayden Third were the selections for the Warriors and Vipers

Okanagan junior hockey players were honoured with the BCHL’s Community Award, given to players who go above and beyond in their community.

West Kelowna Warrior Kailus Green and Vernon Viper Ayden Third were among the eight recipients from the Interior Conference.

Each team submits a winner from their organization, along with the reasons they were chosen. For Green, he “sincerely enjoyed attending community events and interacting with the public,” according to the release.

“He is excellent with kids at schools and at home games and voluntarily assists the Warriors staff with game day setup and tear down tasks. Green understands that his responsibility as a BCHL player expands well beyond the ice surface and he embraces the opportunity to have a positive impact on others.”

Meanwhile, Third “is always willing to go above and beyond when it comes to community service. One of the first to volunteer and make himself available, he is a favourite in the community and a great representative of the Vernon Vipers hockey club.”

The award is named after Kyle Turris, the former NHL veteran of 14 years who played two seasons in the BCHL with the then Burnaby Express.

Other winners in the conference include: Jaden Fodchuk (Cranbrook Bucks), Connor Farren (Merritt Centennials), Hank Levy (Penticton Vees), Jordan Fairlie (Prince George Spruce Kings), Nathan Mackie (Salmon Arm Silverbacks) and Ethan Willoughby (Trail Smoke Eaters).

Kailus Green (left) of the West Kelowna Warriors and Ayden Third (right) of the Vernon Vipers were recipients of the BCHL's Kyle Turris Community Award. (Contributed)
