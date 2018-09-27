Vernon-area nordic centre lands 2020 Nationals

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club (SLNC) near Vernon has won the bid to host the 93rd Canadian Ski Nationals March 21-29, 2020 which will draw over 800 athletes, coaches and parents to the region for the top-level competition.

“SLNC last hosted the Canadian Ski Championships in 1995 making the 2020 Nationals Campaign the 25th Anniversary of that event,” said Pat Pearce, Chair of the Bid Committee. “As a club and a ski area, we have lots to offer and hosting the Nationals gives us an opportunity to share our facility and our enthusiasm with the nation of cross-country skiers.”

The nation’s governing body for the sport, Cross Country Canada, felt that Sovereign Lake was a strong candidate to host the 10-day event.

“Sovereign Lake Nordic has played a critical role in providing Canadian cross-country skiers access to snow early in the season as the anchor to our NorAm program,” said Dave Dyer, Event Director at Cross Country Canada. “It was time we finished the season off in the same style as we have become accustomed to every December by going back to the Vernon region for our national championships.”

For local skiers and sports enthusiasts, this event will showcase cross-country skiing and athleticism at a very high level.

According to Sovereign Lake’s head coach, Eric De Nys, Ski Nationals will expose local skiers and athletes to top-level ski racing in Canada and the world.

“The Nationals will occur after the World Cup Finals in Canmore, Alberta, and it is our hope that we will draw a large U.S. and International racing field. Many of our current Track Attack and Junior Development skiers will be able to ski both their first and their last Nationals as juniors at home.”

Sovereign Lake has hosted various high-level competitions in the past including a FIS World Cup in 2005, World Masters in 2011 and many NorAm races with the next competition slated for the club is the Haywood NorAm/USSA SuperTour Sprints on December 8-9 of this year.

