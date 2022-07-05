Vernon, Armstrong prep for senior lacrosse semis

Tigers get undefeated Kelowna while Shamrocks – in search of sixth straight title – travel to Kamloops

Joined by family, friends and former teammates on the floor, Armstrong Shamrocks lacrosse star player and coach Lance McGregor is formally inducted into the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame Friday, June 24, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Contributed)

The semifinal partners have been set for the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League’s post-season.

The regular-season undefeated champion Kelowna Raiders will meet the fourth-place Vernon Tigers while the second-place Kamloops Rattlers take on the Armstrong Shamrocks, who finished third.

The teams play a one-game, winner-take-all semi with the two winners advancing to the league’s best-of-three championship.

Vernon (2-6) will meet the Raiders (8-0) Friday, July 8, at the Rutland Arena. Armstrong (4-4) will travel to face the Rattlers (6-2) but the date and time have yet to be determined.

The Raiders swept both regular-season meetings with Vernon by scores of 16-6 (at Vernon) and 16-4 (home). Kamloops did likewise to the Shamrocks, winning 11-8 in Armstrong, and 15-11 at home.

Armstrong is seeking a sixth consecutive league Rowcliffe Cup playoff championship, last awarded in 2019.

Vernon enters the post-season having been awarded a 1-0 road default victory over the expansion Rangers, who finished 0-8, forfeiting four of their games. The Tigers fell 15-8 to the Shamrocks June 17 at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Raiders capped off their undefeated season with a tough 8-6 road win in Armstrong June 24, spoiling Lance McGregor night at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Shamrocks’ scoring legend and former head coach, whose No. 15 hangs from the rafters of Nor-Val, was officially inducted into the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in the first intermission.

Kamloops’ last game was June 10 at home in the win over Armstrong.

• There is still no date on the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League website for a vital make-up game between the South Okanagan Flames and Kamloops Venom.

A game in May between the two teams was postponed but a rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

The Flames will finish third in the league but the Venom are trying to clinch first place and an opening-round best-of-three playoff series date with the fourth-place Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers.

Kamloops (13-1) is slated to end the regular season Saturday, July 9, in Kelowna against the 12-3 Kodiaks.

Both the Venom and Kodiaks are 4-0 against the Tigers and Flames this season. To date, Kamloops’ only loss has been to the Kodiaks in their season opener. Kelowna has lost twice to the Venom and once to the Armstrong Shamrocks.

The best-of-three semifinals start Monday, July 11, in Kelowna and Kamloops. Vernon and South Okanagan will host their home game of the series Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m. starts, according to the league website. The Flames’ home game will be played in Oliver.

The two semifinal winners will play a best-of-five series for the playoff championship, with the winner hosting the B.C. Junior B championships on the August long weekend.

