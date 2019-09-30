Vernon bantam Vipers unbeaten in exhibition play

Chase Hobenshield of the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers (10) evades the check from Nate Graham Jimmie of the Williams Lake Timberwolves with Garrin Best (16) following along during Bantam Tiering exhibition hockey action in Penticton. (Tanya Seibel)

Vernon Sun Valley Source for Sports Bantam Tier 2 Vipers went undefeated (1-0-2) at the Bantam Tiering minor hockey tournament hosted in Penticton over the weekend.

The Vipers started the weekend against the Kamloops Jr Blazers. A fierce defensive battle ensued with the teams entering the third period with no score. With under seven minutes to play Logan Killingbeck got the Vipers on the board with Tage Nanji picking up the assist. Goaltender Austin Seibel, doing his best Carey Price impersonation, stymied the Kamloops shooters the entire game including a key breakaway save just after the Vipers took the lead. However, a late penalty call to the Vipers led to a six-on-four advantage and Kamloops tied the game with 26 seconds left in the third.

In their second game, Vernon jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods against the Castlegar Rebels on goals from Gunnar Nyberg (1+1), Charlie Swartz (1+1), Nanji, Garrin Best and Killingbeck. The Rebels started the thi3rd period on a mission and rattled off four unanswered goals before Nanji, with his second of the night, sealed the 6-4 victory for the Vipers. Quinn Scambler picked up the win in net.

In the final game of the weekend, the Vipers jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Williams Lake Timberwolves on goals from Bryson Helmer, Chase Hobenshield and Cole Gartner. But in a case of deja vu the Timberwolves rattled off three unanswered goals with the game-tying goal scored on a power play with 2:33 remaining in the thirrd period. Seibel and Scambler split the goaltending duties.

