Vernon Baseball registration deadline looms; umps needed for season

This is the final week to sign up for Vernon Baseball Association’s spring leagues.

The deadline is Sunday, March 15, to register for the following divisions:

* 7U T-Ball;

* 9U Tadpole;

* 11U Mosquito;

* 13U Pee Wee;

* 15U Bantam (*wait list in place);

* 18U Midget (*wait list in place).

Registrations will be accepted until divisions are full or until March 15, at which time all additional registrations will be placed on a wait list and only accepted as space is available.

More registration information can be found at http://www.vernonbaseball.com/registration.html.

* Vernon Baseball Association is running an umpire clinic on Saturday, April 18, at Marshall Field at 9 a.m. The association is in need of umpires for all levels and no previous experience is required. Bring a lunch, runners and glove to the clinic, if you have one.

Anyone aged 12 and up is eligible to take the clinic and umpires will be assigned games to work based on availability and experience. The assigning is very flexible, based on your schedule and allows you to earn some money.

Our current umpire equipment policy and fee schedule is at http://www.vernonbaseball.com/pdf/2020/2020-Vernon-Minor-Baseball-Umpire-Equipment.pdf. Umpires are responsible for having grey pants and black shoes.

All new umpires (any age) are to register for Level 1. In order to move on to Level 2, you must be 14 (by the end of the year) and have taken Level 1 within the last three years.

To sign up, please go to the BCBUA website. Locate the clinic page by clicking the Clinic Information tab on the left side of the screen then click on Clinic Information and Registration. Follow the prompts to select the Vernon Level 1 Clinic and then follow the steps to register and pay the registration fee. Umpires will be reimbursed for the registration fee on their first paycheque.

For questions regarding umping, please contact Vernon Umpire in Chief (UIC) Jack Curry at umpireinchief@vernonbaseball.com.



