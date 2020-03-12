Vernon Baseball Association’s registration deadline for all age groups is Sunday, March 15, and umpires for all levels are also needed for the upcoming season. (Morning Star file photo))

Vernon Baseball registration deadline looms; umps needed for season

Registration deadline is Sunday, March 15; umpire clinic to be held April 18 at Marshall Field

This is the final week to sign up for Vernon Baseball Association’s spring leagues.

The deadline is Sunday, March 15, to register for the following divisions:

* 7U T-Ball;

* 9U Tadpole;

* 11U Mosquito;

* 13U Pee Wee;

* 15U Bantam (*wait list in place);

* 18U Midget (*wait list in place).

Registrations will be accepted until divisions are full or until March 15, at which time all additional registrations will be placed on a wait list and only accepted as space is available.

More registration information can be found at http://www.vernonbaseball.com/registration.html.

READ MORE: Vernon Canadians host zone Peewee baseball finals

* Vernon Baseball Association is running an umpire clinic on Saturday, April 18, at Marshall Field at 9 a.m. The association is in need of umpires for all levels and no previous experience is required. Bring a lunch, runners and glove to the clinic, if you have one.

Anyone aged 12 and up is eligible to take the clinic and umpires will be assigned games to work based on availability and experience. The assigning is very flexible, based on your schedule and allows you to earn some money.

Our current umpire equipment policy and fee schedule is at http://www.vernonbaseball.com/pdf/2020/2020-Vernon-Minor-Baseball-Umpire-Equipment.pdf. Umpires are responsible for having grey pants and black shoes.

All new umpires (any age) are to register for Level 1. In order to move on to Level 2, you must be 14 (by the end of the year) and have taken Level 1 within the last three years.

To sign up, please go to the BCBUA website. Locate the clinic page by clicking the Clinic Information tab on the left side of the screen then click on Clinic Information and Registration. Follow the prompts to select the Vernon Level 1 Clinic and then follow the steps to register and pay the registration fee. Umpires will be reimbursed for the registration fee on their first paycheque.

For questions regarding umping, please contact Vernon Umpire in Chief (UIC) Jack Curry at umpireinchief@vernonbaseball.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns
Next story
NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Zero waste centre opening in Summerland

The Replenish Refillery is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COLUMN: Buying toilet paper in a time of panic

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is eerily similar to a number of previous panics

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Most Read