Vernon Baseball treats youngsters to fun-filled night

1Vernon T-ball players felt like they were in the Majors when they were treated to a Big League Experience at Marshall Field last Thursday night.

The Vernon Canadians Midget AAA team hosted the night of games, demonstrations and activities for the 5-to-6-year old players.

They played a game on the 400-foot Major League Baseball-size field and used the indoor and outdoor cages for pitching and hitting.

“This was a fun night for all that gives the younger generation a look at what Vernon Baseball has to offer,” said director Carl Vardon.

Maysie Krause gets some batting advice from coach Jeremy Giroux during the Vernon Baseball Big League Experience Thursday at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

T-ball players raise their hands to answer a baseball question at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)