Vernon basketball player finalist for three awards

Micheal Rouault’s college career at TRU could end with a trio of awards for his trophy case

Vernon’s Micheal Rouault has been nominated for three year-end athletic awards at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. (TRU Andrew Snucins photo)

Vernon’s Micheal Rouault’s trophy case may need expanding.

The basketball standout, recent winner of the U-SPORTS Ken Shields Award for basketball excellence on and off the court, is a finalist for three athletic awards at Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University.

Rouault is again a finalist for the Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Scholar/Athlete Award, which he won last year. Other finalists are Ryley McRae (Kamloops) of swimming and Kyle Behiels (Edmonton) of men’s volleyball.

The Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Award is based on a combination of athletic performance and academic achievements.

He is joined by Kelowna’s Sam Taylor Parks (volleyball) and Jan Pirretas of Barcelona (soccer) as a finalist for the Sports Task Force Athlete of the Year, based on athletic performance.

The same trio is the finalists for the Cliff Neufeld Leadership Athlete of the Year, which Rouault has won the last two years.

The WolfPack men’s basketball and volleyball team along with women’s volleyball each had four athletes among the finalists for the awards, which will be announced via social media on Thursday, April 2, as opposed to the traditional in-person event to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There could be a number of other awards handed out including the Tyler Lowey Comeback of the Year, The WolfPack Appreciation award and the Director’s award. Of these three honors, only the Directors Award is handed out every year.

Lowey is a former Morning Star reporter who played baseball with the WolfPack before suffering a serious injury.

The awards will be announced during the webcast on April 2 which will begin at 6 p.m. on the WolfPack website (www.gowolfpack.ca), YouTube channel and Facebook.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

