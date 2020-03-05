Vernon basketball star captures prestigious award

Micheal Rouault wins USPORTS men’s basketball’s Ken Shields Award for excellence on and off the court

For the first time in 10 years, a student-athlete with the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack has won a major University Sports award.

Vernon’s Micheal Rouault, a fifth-year member of the WolfPack men’s basketball team, has captured the 2019-20 Ken Shields Community Service Award.

The award is given out by U Sports for the men’s basketball player who excels on the court, in the classroom and the community.

Rouault received the award at the men’s basketball nationals awards banquet in Ottawa on Thursday (March 4).

He beat out representatives from the OUA, RSEQ and AUS conferences.

“It is a big honour to be recognized among all the university athletes in Canada,” said Rouault after winning the award.

Rouault was one of the WolfPack team captains during the past two seasons.

On the court this season, Rouault was sixth in Canada West in total rebounds (177) and defensive rebounds (6.4), seventh in rebounds per game (8.8), 10th in offensive rebounds (2.5), 13th in both steals (1.6 per game) and blocks (0.7) per game, 19th in Canada West in field goal per cent (49.5), 25th in assists (2.9 per game) and 27th in points per game (13.7).

In the classroom, he is on his way to being a five-time U Sports academic All-Canadian as he is poised to graduate with a bachelor of science degree this spring.

He is also one of the leaders of the WolfPack’s PACE program, which is designed to help student-athletes with their studies.

He is a two-time winner of the Cliff Neufeld student/athlete leadership award and captured the Dr. Roger H. Barnsley Scholar/Athlete award last year.

Rouault’s community work also includes coaching basketball with the Special Olympics, coordinating the team’s community events which include Terry Fox Runs in the community and in elementary schools, the Raise A Reader fundraiser for literacy programs in Kamloops, serving lunch during the holiday season at the Mustard Seed and being a part of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation Radiothon.

He is also one of the key student leaders of the PACE program, which is designed to help WolfPack athletes deal with the rigors of studying and athletics.

“It is great giving back and spending time in the community,” Rouault explained about how he got involved in community work.

“My brothers and sister-in-law are involved in the Special Olympics. It is nice when I get a chance to come and help out and coach for a little bit.”

He added it was easy to get his WolfPack teammates involved in the various community initiatives in Kamloops.

“They are always excited to help out and be a part of the community so it was easy to get them involved,” he said.

Rouault credited his ability to be a student-athlete and community volunteer to being able to manage his time effectively.

Larry Read is with TRU Sports Information.

College Athletics