Vernon basketball star hosting all-girls camps in Okanagan

Girls wanting to improve their basketball skills have another chance to learn from one of Canada’s best.

Former national team member Cassandra Brown of Vernon, who plays professionally in Australia, will host an All Girls Basketball Camp for girls in Grades 5-12 in Vernon and Kelowna in February.

“I hope to pass on my knowledge and experience to the future of female basketball players,” said Brown.

Brown’s camp in Vernon for girls in Grades 5-7 will run at Vernon Christian School Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Feb. 12, girls in Grades 8-12 can take part in Brown’s Shooting Clinic camp from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The shooting clinic is also being offered by Brown at Kelowna Christian School Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1-3 p.m. for girls in Grades 5-7, and from 4-6 p.m. for girls in Grades 8-12.

Brown is a former NCAA three-point shooting champion from the University of Portland.

She hosted a successful All Girls Basketball Camp for girls in Grades 5-9 over the Christmas holidays at Vernon Christian School that saw nearly 40 attendees.

Brown is passionate about sharing her knowledge of basketball but more importantly, instilling confidence in young female athletes and raising their self esteem.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” said Brown, 30, a 6-foot-2 big guard-small forward. “I want to teach them skills but I also want to build their confidence and make them feel good about themselves.”

Since graduating from Clarence Fulton Secondary in 2010, basketball has taken Brown on a journey that is one for the books.

After a standout career at the University of Portland, Brown propelled herself onto the professional basketball scene and hasn’t looked back since. Heading into her eighth season as a pro, the overseas vet continues to chase her dreams and is hoping to help others chase theirs as well.

Brown holds an extensive resumé including Canadian Senior Women’s National Team, NCAA State Farm 3 Point Champion, and most recently named MVP of the Australian NBL’s Mount Gambier Pioneers.

Since graduating from Portland in 2015, Brown has played professionally in Greece, Sweden, Poland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Australia and a handful of other countries.

To register for the camps in Vernon or Kelowna, go to cbelitetraining.com, or for more information write info@cbelitetraining.com.

