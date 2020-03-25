Vernon basketball stars up for UBCO awards

Jordan Korol is double finalist; Kelsey Falk a finalist for Female Rookie of the Year

Two Vernon women are finalists for three year-end UBC Okanagan athletic awards.

A gala evening to announce the winners was planned for Tuesday, March 24, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

Basketball standout Jordan Korol of Coldstream is a double finalist for Women’s Athlete of the Year and Women’s Graduating Player of the Year.

Last season, Korol was UBCO’s female outstanding player of the year, becoming the first player in program history to average a double-double and the first to win one of Canada West’s major awards, the Sylvia Sweeney Award, for her outstanding athletic achievement along with academic success, and community service.

READ MORE: Major honour for Coldstream basketball star

Korol graduates this spring with her BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) as the fourth leading scorer in team history with 840 points and the leading rebounder in team history, hauling in 752 rebounds in her career.

A four-time Academic All-Canadian, and on her way to a fifth, Korol’s influence and success both on and off the court have set a standard of excellence that will lead the way for the program for years to come.

She is up against volleyball player Claudia Corneil of Surrey for the Graduating Player of the Year.

Korol is one of five finalists for the Women’s Athlete of the Year. She averaged 12.3 points per game in 2019-20 and 9.3 rebounds per game. Korol was awarded a Conference third start of the week following her final home games in a Heat uniform, which included an astounding 23 rebound game, 10 of those coming on the offensive glass to establish a new team record.

Korol will contest the award with cross-country runner Camille Galloway, and volleyball players Natalie Livingston, Amaya Perry and Hellen Lacava.

Vernon’s Kelsey Falk, a teammate of Korol’s on the Heat basketball team, is a finalist for Female Rookie of the Year.

READ MORE: Falk turns up the Heat

Falk saw the court in all 20 games, including 19 starts, averaging 7.5 points and 7.9 boards a game. The science student was a force to be reckoned with around the glass, her 158 rebounds ranked her 10th overall in the Canada West conference and was good for second-best in the nation among all U-SPORTS rookies.

She complimented her rebounding game with some timely scoring throughout the season, recording two double-doubles, including a 16-point, 10-rebound outing in the team’s first-ever victory over the University of Victoria Vikes.

Other finalists for the award include Abigail Dueck (volleyball), Jaeli Ibbetson (basketball), Catriona McFadden (soccer) and Amaya Perry (volleyball).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kelsey Falk of Vernon is a finalist for the UBC Okanagan Heat’s Female Rookie of the Year athletics award. (File photo)

Previous story
Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO
Next story
CFL players told to prepare for the worst regarding COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Black Press newspapers adapt to COVID-19 impact

The Vernon Morning Star is moving to one print edition a week amid COVID-19

Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

92-year-old Vernon woman crochets 1,000 toques for donation

Daisy Ferguson has been working on the toque project for the past six years

Look at that Vernon view

Check out this view of Kalamalka Lake looking south from the Commonage.… Continue reading

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen asks residents not to use landfills

Request comes in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Kelowna RCMP on scene of possible murder

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Most Read