Okanagan Spring Brewers infielder Tom Belanger (left) gets ready to put the tag on Sleemans Pirates baserunner Rodger Sewell at second base during Okanagan Spring Baseball League action at Marshall Field. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon beer baseball league enters post-season

Pabst Blue Ribbons win pennant; OK Spring Brewers take on Sleemans Pirates in playoff opener

The regular season wrapped up Saturday in the Okanagan Spring Baseball League, as the Okanagan Spring Brewers pulled out two big wins to leapfrog into second place ahead of the Sleeman Pirates.

The Brewers opened the day with a tidy 6-2 victory over the pennant-winningPabst Blue Ribbons. Taylor Blackburn pitched a complete game for the win, collecting six strikeouts along the way. Blackburn helped his cause at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Stu Cleland and Eric McLaughlin also crossed the plate. The Blue Ribbons’ Branden Anderson drove in a run while Peter Ortman scored the other.

The final game saw the Brewers solidify their position in the standings with a 9-8 win over the Pirates.

Keenan Joly had two hits and two RBI, while McLaughlin reached base four times, and Tyler Pentland pitched 6.2 innings for the victory. The Brewers took a 9-2 lead into the top of the 7th, but the Pirates would not go quietly into the afternoon as Chris Krusel, Doug Weaving and Brandon Welfing all contributed hits to a two-out surge that put the tying run on second base.

The comback would fall just short as Joly would come on in relief for the Brewers to get the final out and lock down the save.

Playoff action begins this weekend with the Brewers and Pirates slugging it out to decide who gets to advance to play the first-place Blue Ribbons the following weekend.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Vernon Viper competing in Ironman Canada
Next story
Edmonton Eskimos hand B.C. Lions ugly 33-6 loss

Just Posted

Metal heads converge in Armstrong

Metal Fest gets underway July 12 & 13 at Hassen Arena

Former Vernon Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Vernon ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress display interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Vernon

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

Most Read