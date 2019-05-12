Morning Star - file photo

Vernon Bench Warmers dust off Kal Tire Yankees

MINOR BASEBALL: Strong pitching and timely hits help in Vernon U11 A action

The Vernon Bench Warmers flattened the Kal Tire Yankees 10-4 in Vernon and District Baseball Association U11 A action at Lakeview Park.

Bench Warmers pitcher Justice Gommerud held the Yankees off the scoreboard in the first inning-and-two-thirds, striking out five batters.

At the bottom of the second, the score was 4-1 for the Bench Warmers when the game was cracked open by Axel Houle’s ground-rule double, and then Michell Mackinnon hit a home run to bring everyone home.

The Yankees’ lone hit came from Kaelem Keyes as the Bench Warmers had outstanding pitching from Houle, Tarran Tepper and Gommerud.


