Vernon biathlete’s pursuit of podium stalls in Beijing

Emma Lunder finished 54th in the women’s 10km pursuit race

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in the women’s 10km biathlon pursuit race at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic

After giving it her all, Vernon’s Emma Lunder finished in 54th place in the women’s biathlon 10km pursuit race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in China Saturday, Feb. 12.

Lunder had seven shooting penalties and finished more than seven minutes behind the gold-medal winner from Norway.

Sweden won silver and Norway also captured bronze in the event.

Lunder was the only Canadian competing in the race.

She will return to take part in the Women’s 4x6km relay on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

• Former Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Ben Street scored once as Team Canada beat the host Chinese team 5-0 to finish the preliminary round portion in men’s Olympic hockey at two wins and one loss.

The two teams meet again in a qualification playoff Tuesday, Feb. 15.

