Vernon bike club beneficiary of sign donation

Curt Jensen (back row, with ball hat) joins appreciative members of the Vernon BMX Club under the sign Jensen handcrafted and donated to the club. (Contributed)

A vehicle salesman by day, Curt Jensen is used to working on commission.

A free hamburger and smokie from an appreciative Vernon BMX Club, says Jensen, ranks up there with the best commissions he’s ever received.

It’s not that the well-known Vernon resident gave the bike club a deal on something with four wheels.

Jensen donated his woodworking and carpentry skills and talent from his home shop and made the club a new, large sign to hang at its track on 47th Avenue off 20th Street.

“I was approached over the winter months to help the club and make trophies, which would have been cool, but I ended up offering to make them a sign for their track that needed a big one done, and their podiums trimmed up and numbered,” said Jensen on social media.

“The letters are done by free hand routering, and I laid resin in them to make them pop and stand out when you drive by. I think they turned out OK.”

“The people of Vernon have supported Vernon BMX for the last 40 years and we are incredibly thankful,” said spokesperson Lisa Fogel. “Curt went above and beyond creating two handmade pieces for the club that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Jensen – known as “Culinary Curt” for his cooking prowess, of which he’s donated his time to various causes by offering up catered meals, and also a volunteer in minor sports – spent hours sanding, routering, staining, and clear-coating the new sign.

He donates to Vernon groups and programs, he said, “because I had great parents who showed us kids growing up how to help out in your community.”

“It doesn’t matter how big or small of part you play, as long as it’s for a good cause and it makes our community stronger,” he said.”

